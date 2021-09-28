https://sputniknews.com/20210928/demi-lovato-opens-up-about-warm-and-loving-ufo-interaction-1089474863.html
Demi Lovato Opens Up About 'Warm and Loving' UFO Interaction
Childhood star Demi Lovato has now been linked not only to gender and drug controversies, but also to extra-terrestials. The American singer and influencer...
Childhood star Demi Lovato has now been linked not only to gender and drug controversies, but also to extra-terrestials. The American singer and influencer, who now goes by the they/them pronoun, is about to release their first UFO-themed show: ‘The Unidentified’.
Demi Lovato, who starred in the TV programme Barney and Friends when they were a girl, has detailed a “beautiful and incredible” UFO encounter in a new interview with E! News
which the singer said had “definitely changed” their reality.
"We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me," Lovato revealed.
"It definitely changed the way that you see the world. You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed,” the musician added.
In a separate interview with EW.com
, Lovato explained that the “mind-blowing” encounter took place on their 28th birthday, effectively inspiring the singer to do the whole show about people’s experiences with aliens.
“The feeling that you get from these beings is so warm and loving and accepting that it's just overwhelming joy that happens when you're able to make contact,” the star claimed.
In Lovato’s view, aliens were “extremely peaceful and loving” and had been living among humans since the invention of nuclear weapons, effectively since earthlings “split the atom”.
“I don't think that they travelling light years to get here; some beings are already actually living among us,” the former teen star suggested.
The ‘Unidentified With Demi Lovato’ series will premier on the Peacock network on Thursday. During the four unscripted episodes, the ‘Breakdown’ singer will explore the alien world with their "non-believer" bestie Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato.