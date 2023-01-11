https://sputniknews.com/20230111/russia-helped-foreign-aircraft-as-us-flights-were-grounded-due-to-system-failure-1106232129.html

Russia Helped Foreign Aircraft as US Flights Were Grounded Due to System Failure

Russia Helped Foreign Aircraft as US Flights Were Grounded Due to System Failure

Russia provided assistance to foreign aircraft during the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system outage, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Wednesday.

Transit flights served included those flying from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to the United States and Canada through the Anchorage control center and were in the air at the time of the system failure. Earlier on Wednesday, the FAA reported that it was performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots’ alert system NOTAM after the outage. The FAA said flights departing from the United States would gradually resume as work on resolving the overnight computer outage was making progress. The number of delayed flights has exceeded 3,700 and more than 600 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware data.

