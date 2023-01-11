International
Russia provided assistance to foreign aircraft during the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system outage, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Wednesday.
Transit flights served included those flying from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to the United States and Canada through the Anchorage control center and were in the air at the time of the system failure. Earlier on Wednesday, the FAA reported that it was performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots’ alert system NOTAM after the outage. The FAA said flights departing from the United States would gradually resume as work on resolving the overnight computer outage was making progress. The number of delayed flights has exceeded 3,700 and more than 600 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware data.
Russia Helped Foreign Aircraft as US Flights Were Grounded Due to System Failure

18:12 GMT 11.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia provided assistance to foreign aircraft during the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system outage, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Wednesday.
"Today, during a global failure in the crew notification system in the United States, the main center of the Unified Air Traffic Management System, guided by the principles of international mutual assistance, the system's regional centers in St. Petersburg and Magadan provided the necessary assistance to the crews of aircraft performing transit flights through the border of the flight information region of these centers with the area control center in Anchorage (Alaska)," the statement says.
Transit flights served included those flying from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to the United States and Canada through the Anchorage control center and were in the air at the time of the system failure.
Earlier on Wednesday, the FAA reported that it was performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots’ alert system NOTAM after the outage. The FAA said flights departing from the United States would gradually resume as work on resolving the overnight computer outage was making progress. The number of delayed flights has exceeded 3,700 and more than 600 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware data.
