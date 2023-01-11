International
LIVE: Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/us-faa-says-performing-validation-checks-of-pilots-alert-system-after-computer-outage-1106221591.html
FAA Orders Airlines to Halt All US Departures After System Glitch Grounds Flights Across Country
FAA Orders Airlines to Halt All US Departures After System Glitch Grounds Flights Across Country
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday that it is currently performing validation checks and reloading the pilots' alert system after outage.
2023-01-11T12:12+0000
2023-01-11T12:39+0000
americas
airports
airplanes
us federal aviation administration
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094956524_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_3725e0bb2e1096094fab6d63dacd8097.jpg
The administration has also ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM).Earlier in the day, media reported that the US FAA experienced a compute outage that affected NOTAM, which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards. Roughly 1,200 flights within, into or out of the United States had been delayed just before 7 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Tens of thousands of passengers are left stranded.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094956524_0:0:2589:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_67fa0190605563d6dc32dfb59d62da1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
usa flights canceled, collapse at the airports, us federal aviation administration, flight route hazards
usa flights canceled, collapse at the airports, us federal aviation administration, flight route hazards

FAA Orders Airlines to Halt All US Departures After System Glitch Grounds Flights Across Country

12:12 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 11.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeAn American Airlines Boeing 737 flies past the moon as it heads to Orlando, Fla., after having taken off from Miami International Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 flies past the moon as it heads to Orlando, Fla., after having taken off from Miami International Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2023
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday that it is currently performing validation checks and reloading the pilots' alert system after outage.
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the US FAA said.
The administration has also ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM).
"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the US FAA experienced a compute outage that affected NOTAM, which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards. Roughly 1,200 flights within, into or out of the United States had been delayed just before 7 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Tens of thousands of passengers are left stranded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала