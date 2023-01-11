https://sputniknews.com/20230111/us-faa-says-performing-validation-checks-of-pilots-alert-system-after-computer-outage-1106221591.html

FAA Orders Airlines to Halt All US Departures After System Glitch Grounds Flights Across Country

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday that it is currently performing validation checks and reloading the pilots' alert system after outage.

The administration has also ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM).Earlier in the day, media reported that the US FAA experienced a compute outage that affected NOTAM, which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards. Roughly 1,200 flights within, into or out of the United States had been delayed just before 7 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Tens of thousands of passengers are left stranded.

