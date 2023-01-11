FAA Orders Airlines to Halt All US Departures After System Glitch Grounds Flights Across Country
12:12 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 11.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeAn American Airlines Boeing 737 flies past the moon as it heads to Orlando, Fla., after having taken off from Miami International Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive.
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday that it is currently performing validation checks and reloading the pilots' alert system after outage.
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the US FAA said.
The administration has also ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM).
"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the US FAA experienced a compute outage that affected NOTAM, which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards. Roughly 1,200 flights within, into or out of the United States had been delayed just before 7 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Tens of thousands of passengers are left stranded.