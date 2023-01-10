International
Piers Morgan Stands Up for Ronaldo Over Al-Nassr Transfer
Piers Morgan Stands Up for Ronaldo Over Al-Nassr Transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old soccer star has not been off the news screens lately. Many criticize his move to the Saudi FC club. But there has been an unexpected star among his supporters.
Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to move to Saudi club Al-Nassr for £175 million a year has caused a mixed reaction among fans, with many concluding that the star has gone into a "footballing black hole". Many fans wrote that Ronaldo should have finished his career already. Others expressed fear that Ronaldo would not be able to play as well as before at the Saudi club. However, the famous British journalist Piers Morgan defended the player, hinting that the transfer looks more like a success.During the spat between Ronaldo and Manchester United FC, there were reports of the player's agent was searching for clubs agreeing to buy or offer a free transfer to the star. After a dramatic interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano and the club terminated the contract by mutual agreement.However, Ronaldo will have to miss his first two games for his new club. This decision was made by the English Football Association in connection with the behavior of Ronaldo in a match against Everton FC in April 2022.
Egor Shapovalov
The 37-year-old superstar has been all over the news lately. Not only because of his achievements but also due to the mixed reaction to his move to a Saudi football club.
Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to move to Saudi club Al-Nassr for £175 million a year has caused a mixed reaction among fans, with many concluding that the star has gone into a "footballing black hole".
Many fans wrote that Ronaldo should have finished his career already. Others expressed fear that Ronaldo would not be able to play as well as before at the Saudi club. However, the famous British journalist Piers Morgan defended the player, hinting that the transfer looks more like a success.
During the spat between Ronaldo and Manchester United FC, there were reports of the player's agent was searching for clubs agreeing to buy or offer a free transfer to the star. After a dramatic interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano and the club terminated the contract by mutual agreement.

In a statement regarding his departure from the club, Ronaldo wrote: "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

However, Ronaldo will have to miss his first two games for his new club. This decision was made by the English Football Association in connection with the behavior of Ronaldo in a match against Everton FC in April 2022.
