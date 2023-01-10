https://sputniknews.com/20230110/peruvian-prime-minister-otarola-says-deadly-riots-in-puno-were-orchestrated--1106186432.html

Peruvian Prime Minister Otarola Says Deadly Riots in Puno Were Orchestrated

Peruvian Prime Minister Otarola Says Deadly Riots in Puno Were Orchestrated

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola stated that the attack on Juliaca airport in the Puno Regionwas a premeditated plot and called on the prosecutor's office to find and punish those planning a coup.

According to the Peruvian ombudsman, 17 protesters were killed in a clash near Juliaca Airport, and another victim among the demonstrators was in Chucuito, where a road was blocked. Earlier, the regional health department reported that 12 bodies were brought to the local hospital and 38 people were hospitalized with injuries. Pedro Castillo, who served as President of Peru, on December 7 last year dissolved parliament, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided on the resignation of Castillo. The military and police spoke out against Castillo's decision, and he was arrested on charges of sedition and abuse of power. Dina Boluarte, who previously was Vice President, was sworn in as the President of Peru in Congress and became the first woman to hold the post. Supporters of the ex-president have been holding protests since December 10, in which, according to official figures, 46 demonstrators have already died.

