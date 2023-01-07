International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/peruvian-prosecutor-generals-office-investigating-fatalities-during-december-protests-1106103100.html
Peruvian Prosecutor-General's Office Investigating Fatalities During December Protests
Peruvian Prosecutor-General's Office Investigating Fatalities During December Protests
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Prosecutor-General's Office has launched a preliminary investigation into at least 28 deaths, which occurred during... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T09:10+0000
2023-01-07T09:10+0000
americas
latin america
peru
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105370558_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d008a928417f13fbc5c332dbc74131e.jpg
"The national prosecutor's office has launched a preliminary investigation on complaints filed against the republic's president, Dina Boluarte, Alberto Otarola, who served as the defense minister, and Cesar Cervantes, former interior minister, and others. The complaints are aimed at conducting the probe into the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations in December 2022," the prosecutor-general's office tweeted. On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 28 people died in the protests, according to the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/death-toll-from-peru-unrest-rises-to-28-authorities-1105813555.html
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105370558_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ab978470e4192a05ef3315f86c7a810.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peru, peru protests, peru unrest, investigation into peru rpotests, peru protests casualties
peru, peru protests, peru unrest, investigation into peru rpotests, peru protests casualties

Peruvian Prosecutor-General's Office Investigating Fatalities During December Protests

09:10 GMT 07.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDESSupporters of former President Pedro Castillo take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during clashes on a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during clashes on a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Prosecutor-General's Office has launched a preliminary investigation into at least 28 deaths, which occurred during December violent protests across the country, on the complaints that were filed against President Dina Boluarte and the defense and interior ministers, the department said.
"The national prosecutor's office has launched a preliminary investigation on complaints filed against the republic's president, Dina Boluarte, Alberto Otarola, who served as the defense minister, and Cesar Cervantes, former interior minister, and others. The complaints are aimed at conducting the probe into the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations in December 2022," the prosecutor-general's office tweeted.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Americas
Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 28: Authorities
27 December 2022, 08:22 GMT
On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.
These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 28 people died in the protests, according to the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала