International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/death-toll-from-peru-unrest-rises-to-28-authorities-1105813555.html
Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 28: Authorities
Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 28: Authorities
The death toll from the wave of unrest that has swept Peru this month climbed to 28 over the last week
2022-12-27T08:22+0000
2022-12-27T08:22+0000
americas
peru
protest
rally
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374383_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d75f2c2546497d733e2d1c75bdd6552e.jpg
"Deaths: 22 civilians died in clashes, six civilians - in traffic accidents and as a result of events related to the blocking measures," the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said in a report. In addition, the report shows that 661 people, including 371 civilians and 290 police officers, were injured during the riots. Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of the former country's leader, Pedro Castillo, from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Following the protests, Boluarte proposed holding an early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/death-toll-from-peru-unrest-rises-to-23-reports-say-1105565810.html
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374383_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7195a0dad4f9704eb04f3376317ca44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
death toll, unrest in peru
death toll, unrest in peru

Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 28: Authorities

08:22 GMT 27.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDESSupporters of former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the wave of unrest that has swept Peru this month climbed to 28 over the last week, the Ombudsman's Office said on Tuesday.
"Deaths: 22 civilians died in clashes, six civilians - in traffic accidents and as a result of events related to the blocking measures," the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said in a report.
In addition, the report shows that 661 people, including 371 civilians and 290 police officers, were injured during the riots.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo launch firecrackers at riot police during a protest near the Congress in Lima on December 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
Americas
Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 23, Reports Say
18 December, 12:27 GMT
Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of the former country's leader, Pedro Castillo, from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Following the protests, Boluarte proposed holding an early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала