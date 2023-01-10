https://sputniknews.com/20230110/kenya-airways-may-cut-flights-over-component-supply-challenges-1106192447.html

Kenya Airways May Cut Flights Over Component Supply Challenges

Kenya Airways May Cut Flights Over Component Supply Challenges

Kenya Airways may cut some of its flights due to a lack of spare parts, company CEO Allan Kilavuka has said. Kilavuka cited problems with the Russian supply chain, which he claimed was “significantly crippled” by the Ukraine crisis.

2023-01-10T13:21+0000

2023-01-10T13:21+0000

2023-01-10T13:21+0000

africa

east africa

kenya

airline

russia

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106194269_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_926e0571fe17884dbf7ad4b9cc45039b.jpg

Kenya Airways may cut some of its flights due to a lack of spare parts, company CEO Allan Kilavuka has said. Kilavuka cited problems with the Russian supply chain, which he claimed was “significantly crippled” by the Ukraine crisis.The airline manager noted that the global aviation supply chain is “highly” dependent on raw materials. According to Kilavuka, 100% titanium used on Embraer aircraft and 35% titanium used on Boeing aircraft are sourced from Russia.After the beginning of its special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has been targeted with a wave of western sanctions that led to a decline in Russia's exports in some economic sectors.Kenya Airways, which is among the biggest airlines on the African continent, plays a key role in connecting African travelers to the world and vice-versa through its hub in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. The airline’s fleet consists of planes manufactured by US multinational company Boeing and Brazilian multinational company Embraer.Although Kenya Airways is a private corporation, the Kenyan government owns a 48.9% stake in the company. In December 2022, President William Ruto said that the government was ready to sell its entire stake in the loss-making airline, which defaulted on $841.6 million of loans in 2022, forcing its stockholders to take up their obligations.

https://sputniknews.com/20221222/deeds--challenges-of-kenyas-president-who-marks-first-100-days-in-office--1105705056.html

africa

east africa

kenya

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

kenya airways, kenya airways cut flights, russian supply chain, sanctions against russia, aviation supply chain, global aviation dependent on russia,