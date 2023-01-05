https://sputniknews.com/20230105/leave-charlene-alone-kenyas-president-reacts-to-netizens-trolling-office-of-the-first-daughter-1106063991.html

‘Leave Charlene Alone’: Kenya’s President Reacts to Netizens Trolling ‘Office of The First Daughter’

In early December 2022, a video went viral showing Kenyan President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene, presenting the team of her “Office of The First Daughter.”

Kenya's President William Ruto has responded to netizens on social media who have been trolling his daughter over the claimed “Office of the First Daughter,” saying, “Leave my daughter Charlene alone.”Ruto said that the office was the idea of Charlene’s friends, and that his daughter was “just trying to be herself at her pace.”Under the title of the “First Daughter,” Charlene Ruto, the third-born daughter of the Kenyan leader, has held several high-profile events and meetings since her father's inauguration in September 2022.In early December 2022, 25-year-old Charlene came under attack when she introduced her delegation to Tanzania as members of staff at the Office of the First Daughter.Besides netizens’ trolling of Charlene, critics questioned whether she was funding the activities of the so-called Office of the First Daughter with public money.“The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by the Kenyan taxpayer,” Charlene responded to her critics, arguing, “I am out to empower the youth and I have no regrets for that.”

