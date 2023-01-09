https://sputniknews.com/20230109/russian-scientist-explains-whether-permafrost-zombie-viruses-pose-threat-to-humans-1106167084.html

Russian Scientist Explains Whether Permafrost 'Zombie Viruses' Pose Threat to Humans

Russian Scientist Explains Whether Permafrost 'Zombie Viruses' Pose Threat to Humans

Researchers believe that further study is needed to dispel concerns that the viruses could become sort of a ticking time bomb once they reemerge from their ice-shuttered dwelling

2023-01-09T14:51+0000

2023-01-09T14:51+0000

2023-01-09T14:51+0000

science & tech

russia

siberia

scientists

study

threat

viruses

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944076_0:51:960:591_1920x0_80_0_0_8ee75d08fe32304a80d390dae7b63936.jpg

A prominent Russian virologist has stated that so-called zombie viruses, which were recently unearthed from permafrost, are “absolutely harmless” to a human organism.He also referred to plenty of modern-day pathogens which pose a threat to people and which are yet to be explored by researchers.He spoke several weeks after an international team of scientists led by microbiologist Jean-Marie Alempic from the French National Centre for Scientific Research discovered and reanimated an array of never-before-seen viruses from the Siberian permafrost.A 48,500-year-old amoeba virus is one of 13 outlined by the scientists in their study, with nine of them thought to be tens of thousands of years old.The researchers argued that the viruses still had the potential to be infectious pathogens that are capable of posing a significant threat to people.“It is therefore legitimate to ponder the risk of ancient viral particles remaining infectious and getting back into circulation by the thawing of ancient permafrost layers,” the scientists pointed out.

https://sputniknews.com/20230103/scientists-discover-first-ever-organism-that-only-eats-viruses-1106002155.html

russia

siberia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

prominent russian virologist sergey netesov, zombie viruses, which were recently unearthed from siberian permafrost, zombie viruses are “absolutely harmless” for a human organism