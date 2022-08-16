https://sputniknews.com/20220816/swedish-hospital-utilizes-bacteria-eating-viruses-to-treat-infections-1099640425.html

Swedish Hospital Utilizes Bacteria-Eating Viruses to Treat Infections

Phages have been used as an alternative to antibiotics in the Soviet Union since the 1920s. Today, they are seen as advantageous against multiresistant strains...

The Uppsala University Hospital has become the first one in Sweden to use bacteriophages, viruses that devour bacteria, as a novel treatment against inflammation, national broadcaster SVT reported.This method can replace laborious operations and save patients months of antibiotic treatment.As of now, the method is used to treat prosthetic joint infections, a complication that occurs after a knee or hip joint operation.Each year, up to 20,000 hip prostheses and 16,000 knee prostheses are installed in Sweden, often because the joint has become worn out.Most often, the procedure is rather successful, Nils Hailer, a professor of orthopedics at the Uppsala University Hospital, explained. However, in up to 2 percent cases complications arise in the form of infection around the prosthesis.Those affected are often generally ill with several diagnoses, whereas increasing age and obesity are also seen as risk factors. The complications can lead to pain and general malaise with fever and chills. Furthermore, an abscess may form over area, which in the worst case bursts.“It is a terrible complication and the treatment is very difficult”, Nils Hailer told SVT. “It is therefore very important that we get more tools to treat this condition with”, he added.Since the prostheses are inserted in a stable way, they are notoriously difficult to get out, he emphasized. The operations can therefore take several hours and lead to several litres of blood loss.“We are reasonably good at treating this complication, but there is a certain percentage of up two 20 percent of patients that we cannot cure with today's means”, Nils Hailer concluded, stressing the importance of bacteriophage treatment.Phages have been used as an alternative to antibiotics the Soviet Union since the 1920s for tackling bacterial infections, including treatment of soldiers in the Red Army. In the West, by contrast, they were long abandoned for general use, as antibiotics were marketed widely and were seen as easier to make, store, and prescribe.Today, however, they are seen as a possible therapy against multi-drug-resistant strains of many bacteria. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance a global health crisis. Since phages can target bacteria while leaving human cells intact, they are making a comeback.Furthermore, phages-based medicines are seen as advantageous as they are cheap, lack side-effects, and don't damage internal organs or gut flora.

