https://sputniknews.com/20230103/scientists-discover-first-ever-organism-that-only-eats-viruses-1106002155.html

Scientists Discover First Ever Organism That Only Eats Viruses

Scientists Discover First Ever Organism That Only Eats Viruses

In a new study, scientists have supposedly been able to obtain evidence of the existence of a micro-organism that can exist by eating only viruses.

2023-01-03T07:08+0000

2023-01-03T07:08+0000

2023-01-03T07:08+0000

science & tech

bacteria

virus

food chain

discovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/13/1081509111_0:0:2100:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_406cae006207bdeabcf10ee2efd30120.jpg

Something eats something, it's a law of nature. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln research team led by John DeLong, has discovered a bacterium that can possibly live by absorbing only viruses, thus making it a "virovor".As DeLong himself explained, viruses must be very "tasty" because of their structure, so there must be someone who has learned how to eat them.To test the hypothesis, DeLong and the team collected water samples from the street, isolated different microbes and planted them with chloroviruses - the inhabitants of raw water that infect green algae.After that it was seen, that with no other food source than viruses, the infusoria Halteria population grew 15-fold in two days and the chlorovirus level in the water dropped by 100-fold. In control samples, where there was no virus, the Halteria population did not grow at all.In the next experiment, the chlorovirus was dyed with fluorescent dye and after a while, the infusoria also began to glow. This confirmed that it was feeding on viruses.Mathematical calculations of the ratio of Halteria growth to the chlorovirus decline also showed no significant distortions, further confirming the theory.In the future, the team plans to trace this phenomenon in the wild, and investigate its impact on food chains and the evolutionary process.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

bacteria feeds on viruses, who eats viruses, halteria eats viruses, chlorovirus experiment, halteria chlorovirus experiment, consuming viruses bacteria