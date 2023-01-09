https://sputniknews.com/20230109/ill-share-in-time-former-ftx-president-declines-question-on-what-he-knew-about-the-firm-1106149998.html
'I'll Share in Time': Former FTX President Declines Question on What He Knew About the Firm
The former president of FTX US commented in his social media account on the possibility of providing information about the company.
'I'll Share in Time': Former FTX President Declines Question on What He Knew About the Firm
The scandal around FTX and its bankruptcy had an impact on the market, negatively affecting cryptocurrency prices and severely shaking the trust of users and investors. And as it was revealed, there may be details from a former high-ranking employee in the future.
Brett Harrison, the former president of FTX US, part of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, was asked by social network user about his awareness of company's pre-bankruptcy state of affairs. Harrison said that he would "share in time." The next question about Harrison's current cooperation, or lack thereof, with US execs went unanswered.
To those two users who were wondering how Harrison has avoided being taken into custody, he offered
to "use powers of inference."
Harrison and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried previously worked together at Jane Street from 2014 to 2017. Harrison stepped down
as president of FTX US in September 2022, after 16 months with the company. His departure occurred about a month before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
Earlier, the media, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation, claimed that Harrison was looking for funding for his new project more than a month before the bankruptcy of FTX. According to the reports, Harrison was discussing the idea of software for writing algorithms for trading strategies on the exchange.
Harrison received his M.S. and B.A. in Computer Science in Harvard before starting his career at Jane Street, where he led the development of the firm's algorithmic trading systems. Prior to joining FTX US, he was head of semi-systems technology at Citadel Securities.
The FTX bankruptcy
, one of the largest of its kind, led to the extradition of its founder
to the US. According to media reports, among other charges, he is accused of fraud, misappropriation of funds of FTX exchange customers, including for personal use. He faces up to 115 years in prison for his alleged crimes.