International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/ftx-ceo-bankman-fried-arrives-in-new-york-following-extradition-to-face-fraud-charges-1105699950.html
FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Arrives in New York Following Extradition to Face Fraud Charges
FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Arrives in New York Following Extradition to Face Fraud Charges
Earlier, Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, gave his consent to extradition to the United States. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T15:00+0000
2022-12-22T15:00+0000
americas
ftx
us
extradition
sam bankman-fried
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105697902_0:18:3072:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_a41a7f6d0280f0f205fb121118270865.jpg
On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York after he was transferred to FBI custody. He will face charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and a campaign finance violation. The US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter in which he said that Bankman-Fried's associates Caroline Allison, formerly head of Alameda Research, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty to defrauding investors who invested in the cryptocurrency trading platform. Last week, the US Department of Justice announced charges against the 30-year-old Californian, who is being held at a prison in the Bahamas. He is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of dollars in a scheme that allegedly led to FTX's downfall last month.According to reports, Bankman-Fried told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he had agreed to be extradited.The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for up to 115 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/bankman-fried-arrest-ftx-founder-may-know-whether-foreign-money-flew-into-us-politics-analyst-says-1105429143.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105697902_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72889decda0c098e294524dd00805111.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ftx, ceo, bankman-fried, new york, extradition
ftx, ceo, bankman-fried, new york, extradition

FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Arrives in New York Following Extradition to Face Fraud Charges

15:00 GMT 22.12.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca BlackwellFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, gave his consent to extradition to the United States.
On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York after he was transferred to FBI custody. He will face charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and a campaign finance violation.
The US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter in which he said that Bankman-Fried's associates Caroline Allison, formerly head of Alameda Research, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty to defrauding investors who invested in the cryptocurrency trading platform.
An illustration picture taken in London on May 8, 2022, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency Tether (USDT), Bitcoin and Etherium coins arranged beside a screen displaying a trading chart. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Bankman-Fried Arrest: FTX Founder May Know Whether Foreign Money Flew Into US Politics, Analyst Says
13 December, 18:57 GMT
Last week, the US Department of Justice announced charges against the 30-year-old Californian, who is being held at a prison in the Bahamas. He is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of dollars in a scheme that allegedly led to FTX's downfall last month.
According to reports, Bankman-Fried told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he had agreed to be extradited.
The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for up to 115 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала