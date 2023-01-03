https://sputniknews.com/20230103/former-ftx-ceo-sam-bankman-fried-pleads-not-guilty-to-federal-fraud-charges---reports-1106018906.html

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded not guilty to federal financial crime charges

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, the report said. In December, the US government indicted Bankman-Fried in what prosecutors have described as one of the biggest financial fraud cases in US history. Prosecutors allege that FTX violated US campaign finance laws and schemed to misappropriate customer funds. Bankman-Fried was released last month on a $250 million bond while legal proceedings against him continue. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 115 years.

