International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/ex-ftx-chief-bankman-fried-plans-to-plead-not-guilty-to-fraud-charges-reports-say-1105953983.html
Ex-FTX Chief Bankman-Fried Plans to Plead Not Guilty to Fraud Charges, Reports Say
Ex-FTX Chief Bankman-Fried Plans to Plead Not Guilty to Fraud Charges, Reports Say
The 30-years-old crypto businessman, charged with fraud and money laundering, was recently placed under house arrest at his parents' home in California after he was released from custody on a $250 million bail package last week.
2022-12-31T13:07+0000
2022-12-31T13:07+0000
americas
us
sam bankman-fried
charges
fraud
prosecutors
case
ftx
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954161_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_592785b2f255b8a1f92950e2375e57f1.jpg
Ex-FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried is considering pleading not guilty to fraud after being charged with running a scam at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, a US media outlet has quoted unnamed sources as saying.The sources claimed that on January 3, Bankman-Fried is due to appear before a federal court in Manhattan where he is expected to enter pleas of not guilty to a slew of offences.This comes after a New York judge said last week that the 30-year-old had been released to his parents on $250 million bail ahead of trial for eight federal criminal charges against him pertaining to alleged fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations at FTX.The embattled former billionaire faces charges of unlawfully using customer deposits, made at the crypto exchange, to shore up the hedge fund Alameda Research, buy property and make millions of dollars in political donations.Alameda Research’s former chief executive Caroline Ellison, along with FTX co-founder Gary Wang, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud for their roles in the fraud scheme that resulted in the collapse of the crypto-trading platform. Both are currently cooperating with prosecutors as part of their plea agreements.FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, with Bankman-Fried stepping down and fleeing for the Bahamas. He was arrested on December 12 at the request of US authorities.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954161_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac55c1e8433d376aca1d34639d4aef9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sam bankman-fried, ftx fraud, bankman-fried plans to plead no guilty, ftx trial, bankman-fried trial, fraud, scam, money laundering, cryprocurrency exchange ftx, ftx scandal, what happened to ftx
sam bankman-fried, ftx fraud, bankman-fried plans to plead no guilty, ftx trial, bankman-fried trial, fraud, scam, money laundering, cryprocurrency exchange ftx, ftx scandal, what happened to ftx

Ex-FTX Chief Bankman-Fried Plans to Plead Not Guilty to Fraud Charges, Reports Say

13:07 GMT 31.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ED JONESFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves following his arraignment in New York City on December 22, 2022
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves following his arraignment in New York City on December 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ED JONES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The 30-year-old crypto businessman, charged with fraud and money laundering, was recently placed under house arrest at his parents' home in California after he was released from custody on a $250 million bail package last week.
Ex-FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried is considering pleading not guilty to fraud after being charged with running a scam at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, a US media outlet has quoted unnamed sources as saying.
The sources claimed that on January 3, Bankman-Fried is due to appear before a federal court in Manhattan where he is expected to enter pleas of not guilty to a slew of offences.
This comes after a New York judge said last week that the 30-year-old had been released to his parents on $250 million bail ahead of trial for eight federal criminal charges against him pertaining to alleged fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations at FTX.
© AFP 2022 / STEFANI REYNOLDSThis photo illustration shows the logo of cryptocurrency FTX, reflected in its website on a laptop screen in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2022.
This photo illustration shows the logo of cryptocurrency FTX, reflected in its website on a laptop screen in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
This photo illustration shows the logo of cryptocurrency FTX, reflected in its website on a laptop screen in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
The embattled former billionaire faces charges of unlawfully using customer deposits, made at the crypto exchange, to shore up the hedge fund Alameda Research, buy property and make millions of dollars in political donations.
Prosecutors described the Sam Bankman-Fried case as "one of the biggest financial frauds in US history," with prosecutor Nicolas Roos arguing that the ex-­FTX boss carried out a "fraud of epic proportions" that led to the loss of billions of dollars of customer and investor funds.
Alameda Research’s former chief executive Caroline Ellison, along with FTX co-founder Gary Wang, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud for their roles in the fraud scheme that resulted in the collapse of the crypto-trading platform. Both are currently cooperating with prosecutors as part of their plea agreements.
FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, with Bankman-Fried stepping down and fleeing for the Bahamas. He was arrested on December 12 at the request of US authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала