International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/gas-futures-in-europe-rally-12-to-almost-850-per-thousand-cubic-meters-1106173988.html
Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange. 09.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-09T17:53+0000
2023-01-09T17:53+0000
economy
gas
gas prices
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/35/1053303507_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_096e406b323e63f72dcfdc87f2fecee5.jpg
As of 16:46 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest gas hub in the Netherlands) were trading up 11.6% at $846.6. On January 5, the futures fell below $700 per thousand cubic meters first time since September 10, 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/who-controls-gas-prices-and-how-are-they-set-1105591699.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/35/1053303507_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab75afeb23310c2633ffe804a10bacd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gas prices, gas futures, gas prices in europe, gas futures rally, ttf index
gas prices, gas futures, gas prices in europe, gas futures rally, ttf index

Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

17:53 GMT 09.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / Gas
Gas - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 16:46 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest gas hub in the Netherlands) were trading up 11.6% at $846.6.
On January 5, the futures fell below $700 per thousand cubic meters first time since September 10, 2021.
Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Sakhalin - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
Sputnik Explains
Who Controls Gas Prices and How Are They Set?
19 December 2022, 13:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала