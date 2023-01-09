https://sputniknews.com/20230109/gas-futures-in-europe-rally-12-to-almost-850-per-thousand-cubic-meters-1106173988.html

Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange. 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

As of 16:46 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest gas hub in the Netherlands) were trading up 11.6% at $846.6. On January 5, the futures fell below $700 per thousand cubic meters first time since September 10, 2021.

