Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 16:46 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest gas hub in the Netherlands) were trading up 11.6% at $846.6. On January 5, the futures fell below $700 per thousand cubic meters first time since September 10, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 16:46 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest gas hub in the Netherlands) were trading up 11.6% at $846.6.
On January 5, the futures fell below $700 per thousand cubic meters first time since September 10, 2021.
