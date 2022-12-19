https://sputniknews.com/20221219/who-controls-gas-prices-and-how-are-they-set-1105591699.html

Who Controls Gas Prices and How Are They Set?

Who Controls Gas Prices and How Are They Set?

Just how are natural gas prices determined? What factors, economic and geopolitical, impact them? The answer is: it’s a bit complicated. As Russia’s president once said, gas isn’t a commodity “like watches, underwear or neckties.”

2022-12-19T13:50+0000

2022-12-19T13:50+0000

2022-12-19T13:50+0000

sputnik explains

natural gas

energy

russia

europe

european union

prices

energy prices

energy crisis

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:581:2000:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_e16569622d8d72d64ddd450948113831.jpg

European Union energy ministers’ discussion of a “market correction mechanism,” or a cap on natural gas prices, cannot but lead to the destabilization of the market and will result in heightened uncertainty, says Russian ambassador-at-large Yuri Sentyurin.EU energy ministers are continuing gas price cap talks Monday, with Estonian economy minister Riina Sikkut explaining last week that the proposed capping mechanism could be triggered if European prices hit 35 euros per megawatt hour above those of global LNG prices over three days. Sikkut expressed “hope” that a deal could be reached soon, “in the spirit of Christmas.” Alternative price cap rates have been floated, and disagreements over the rate are at the core of ongoing discussions.How are Natural Gas Prices Determined?In ordinary circumstances and under market conditions, natural gas prices are roughly linked to oil and other sources of energy and heating, such as coal. Typically, as oil prices rise or fall, natural gas prices follow suit, often with a lag of between one and six months. The correlation is stronger in some markets (such as Europe) than in others (such as the United States).Gas demand is also affected by a variety of other factors, including:Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas, producing over 700 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm) per year and exporting over 200 bcm of that in 2021. If and when an artificial, politicized intervention results in Russian gas exports dropping significantly, prices will go up, and alternative suppliers, such as the United States, will wriggle their way into the market, and sell their fracking-derived liquefied natural gas to the Europeans for “three to four times” more than US consumers are made to pay, as French President Emmanuel Macron recently complained.How do Spot Gas Prices Differ From Long-term Contracts?There are two main methods of setting prices for natural gas: reliance on ‘spot’ market prices, which can fluctuate wildly by the month, the week, the day or even the hour, or dependence on long-term contracts, which are negotiated between countries, and which can be inked for years or even decades at a time.Until the 2000s, gas prices in Europe were largely set by long-term contracts linked to oil prices. As demand, and subsequently prices, for the commodities began to shift, and as more and more alternative sources of supply became available, so too did some countries’ perspective on long-term contracts, with buyers hoping to take advantage of a perceived glut in the market to buy up gas on the cheap. In 2021, these hopes withered, and the International Energy Agency estimated that the EU overpaid about $30 billion thanks to reliance on spot prices than they would have using long-term contracts.Russian energy giant Gazprom, which until the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine supplied the EU with as much as 40 percent of its natural gas supplies, has a well-known penchant for long-term contracts, as this means more stability, and the ability to plan ahead when making costly investments like new gas fields, pipeline and storage infrastructure, etc. For example, the Nord Stream network, which increased available Russian energy to Europe by some 110 bcm, cost Gazprom and its partners over $20 billion to build – an expense easier to swallow when you have partners ready to agree to long-term contracts.Why is Natural Gas Valuable?Natural gas is the cleanest of the fossil fuels, and along with nuclear power, is one of the cleanest ‘traditional’ sources of energy available to humanity today. Anthracite coal produces about 228 pounds of CO2 per million British thermal units (Btus), with diesel fuel making 161 pounds, gasoline 157 pounds, and propane 139 pounds. Natural gas, on the other hand, creates just 117 pounds of CO2 per million Btus. The energy source may be more polluting, particularly if it’s derived using techniques like fracking. However, using conventional well drilling, it’s by far the least polluting of all the fossil fuels.Until the escalation of the Ukraine crisis in February, natural gas was among the most dependable sources of energy for Europe, with the massive network of pipelines, both offshore and onshore, together with LNG terminals, accounting for nearly 13,700 petajoules (1 petajoule = 278 gigawatt hours) of energy, or 24 percent of the region’s total gross available energy, in 2020.The ongoing dispute with Russia has already resulted in a European energy price and supply crunch unseen since the 1970s Arab oil embargo, resulting in a variety of unpleasant consequences for ordinary Europeans, from outrageously high costs for heating and hot water, to higher prices for fuel for vehicles, to a jump in food prices, and galloping inflation.Potentially far more serious are the dispute’s long-term consequences – which could include the EU’s deindustrialization as manufacturers flock to regions where energy is cheaper. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned as far back as May that a politicized rejection of Russian oil and natural gas by the Europeans would constitute economic suicide. As 2022 comes to a close and the Biden administration is now openly enticing European industries to move to America via subsidies in the US’s ‘Inflation Reduction Act’, Brussels’ talk of a new cap on natural gas seems aimed at speeding up the region’s descent into an economic dark age.

https://sputniknews.com/20221215/eu-states-negotiating-setting-price-cap-on-gas-at-210-reports-suggest-1105482107.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221214/scientists-make-huge-breakthrough-in-fusion-energy-1105438776.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221205/macron-says-europe-us-relations-facing-de-synchronization-over-high-energy-prices-1105043571.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221216/global-coal-production-to-hit-record-83bln-tonnes-in-2022-amid-energy-crisis-iea-1105530633.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221218/erdogan-plans-to-discuss-gas-roadmap-with-leaders-of-turkmenistan-azerbaijan-1105573499.html

russia

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who sets gas prices, how are gas prices set, gas prices, why is natural gas valuable, what factors determine gas prices, natural gas prices, natural gas, markets, energy, politicization, long-term contracts, short-term contracts, spot prices, who controls gas prices?