https://sputniknews.com/20230109/ex-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-reportedly-hospitalized-in-us-with-abdominal-pain-1106178171.html

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Reportedly Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Reportedly Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration hospital in the US state of Florida with... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-09T18:19+0000

2023-01-09T18:19+0000

2023-01-09T18:19+0000

americas

brazil

brasilia

jair bolsonaro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_94324887865d3c6baea815fae2225841.jpg

In late December, Bolsonaro went to the US to spend New Year's Eve at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Bolsonaro neither participated in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1 nor intended to hand over the presidential sash. Bolsonaro has had health problems since an assassination attempt in 2018, when he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. He underwent several surgeries afterward.

americas

brazil

brasilia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, brasilia, jair bolsonaro