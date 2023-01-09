https://sputniknews.com/20230109/ex-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-reportedly-hospitalized-in-us-with-abdominal-pain-1106178171.html
Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Reportedly Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain
In late December, Bolsonaro went to the US to spend New Year's Eve at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Bolsonaro neither participated in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1 nor intended to hand over the presidential sash. Bolsonaro has had health problems since an assassination attempt in 2018, when he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. He underwent several surgeries afterward.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration hospital in the US state of Florida with severe abdominal pain, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Monday.
In late December, Bolsonaro went to the US
to spend New Year's Eve at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Bolsonaro neither participated in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1 nor intended to hand over the presidential sash.
Bolsonaro has had health problems
since an assassination attempt in 2018, when he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. He underwent several surgeries afterward.