Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised With Suspected Intestinal Obstruction
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised With Suspected Intestinal Obstruction
Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo on Monday morning
Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that he had been hospitalised with intestinal obstruction after he felt sick on Sunday. He added that more tests will be done before it's determined if surgery is necessary.According to The Rio Times, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo on Monday morning.Antonio Luiz Macedo, the physician who treated Bolsonaro in September 2018, when the president was stabbed, suspects this is a new intestinal obstruction and believes that surgery is unnecessary, according to local media.According to the doctor, who has been with Bolsonaro since 2018, it was abdominal pain that caused the president to check himself in at the hospital.Jair Bolsonaro was campaigning for president on 6 September 2018 in Juiz de Fora when he was stabbed, resulting in multiple follow-up surgeries. Since then, his health has become a matter of concern.
12:14 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 03.01.2022)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2021
Earlier, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was vacationing on the Santa Catarina coast with his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and daughter Laura have arrived in Sao Paulo.
Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that he had been hospitalised with intestinal obstruction after he felt sick on Sunday. He added that more tests will be done before it's determined if surgery is necessary.
According to The Rio Times, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo on Monday morning.
Antonio Luiz Macedo, the physician who treated Bolsonaro in September 2018, when the president was stabbed, suspects this is a new intestinal obstruction and believes that surgery is unnecessary, according to local media.
According to the doctor, who has been with Bolsonaro since 2018, it was abdominal pain that caused the president to check himself in at the hospital.
Jair Bolsonaro was campaigning for president on 6 September 2018 in Juiz de Fora when he was stabbed, resulting in multiple follow-up surgeries.
Since then, his health has become a matter of concern.
