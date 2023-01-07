Zelensky Congratulates New US House Speaker, Calls Washington's Aid Vital for Ukraine

https://sputniknews.com/20230107/zelensky-congratulates-new-us-house-speaker-calls-washingtons-aid-vital-for-ukraine-1106115012.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated on Saturday newly-elected US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his appointment to this position, calling Washington's assistance to Kiev vital for Ukraine.
On Saturday night, lawmakers in the US House elected McCarthy
, the Republican leader, as the new speaker, putting an end to the four-day debate that prevented the chamber from starting work in the new composition.
"Congratulations to [McCarthy] on his election as the Speaker of [US] House of Representatives. U.S. support in all fields has been vital for [Ukraine]’s success on the battlefield. We’re counting on your continued support and further U.S. assistance to bring our common victory closer," Zelensky tweeted.
Earlier in the day, McCarthy
said that he was committed to stopping "wasteful" Washington spending and the rising US national debt.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The US and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied weapons and other aid to Ukraine worth tens of billions of dollars.