'That Was Easy, Huh?' Kevin McCarthy's Bumpy Ride to Speaker's Chair
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaThe sign at the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., is installed on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Kevin McCarthy's election by the US House of Representatives to the post of speaker on January 6, which ended several days of harrowing debates and grueling standoffs with GOP holdouts, was fraught with more than its share of last-minute drama.
It took four days of debates and 14 futile ballots, but GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally managed to secure the House Speaker’s gavel on January 6.
"That was easy, huh? I never thought we'd get up here," McCarthy quipped as he opened his speech as newly-elected House speaker after receiving the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).
McCarthy had also later added, "I hope one thing is clear after this week: I never give up.”
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikIncoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., receives the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on Jan. 7, 2023.
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., receives the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on Jan. 7, 2023.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
The irony behind the California lawmaker’s words was a nod to the weeks of negotiating and days of stalemate that preceded the final 15th speakership ballot that allowed McCarthy to secure enough votes from GOP hardliners. The House had not failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot in 100 years, so this protracted hassle is one for the history books.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter account of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Screenshot of Twitter account of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
© Photo : Twitter
House Drama
The drama that unfolded on Friday was particularly nail-biting. The House had adjourned until 10:00 p.m. on January 6 after a previous, thirteenth, botched ballot.
The suspenseful 'vota-a-rama' of a session started when proceedings for the 14th ballot opened. Going into that session, Kevin McCarthy had appeared confident, telling reporters:
“When we come back tonight, we’ll have the votes to get this done once and for all."
He had, indeed, been on the cusp of securing the required votes after acceding to several demands from opposing Republicans and flipping into his corner 15 of the recalcitrant 21 GOP lawmakers by Friday afternoon.
As a 14th vote stretched deep into the night, the tension was palpable on the House floor. Staunch holdout Lauren Boebert voted "present". While this was not an endorsement, such a vote rendered it easier for McCarthy to win the majority of votes cast by effectively removing one former opposition vote.
Boebert's move appeared to clear the way to McCarthy's election. But then Representative-elect Eli Crane (Arizona) and Representative Matt Rosendale (Montana) both voted against the California lawmaker. This is when Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida found himself holding in his hands the fate of the outcome.
To begin with, Gaetz did not vote when his name was called, fueling the suspense. At the end of the roll call he voted “present,” which was not enough, as only a “yes” was what could have propelled McCarthy to victory.
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikRep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Frustrated after having fallen one vote short during the late-night 14 vote in the chamber, at one point, McCarthy personally confronted GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida. Gaetz appeared to point a finger at McCarthy, after which Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama began to approach Gaetz, only to be held back by other lawmakers.
“Stay civil!” came a shout from someone in the tense gathering.
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikRep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and others during the 14th round of voting for speaker on Jan. 6, 2023.
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and others during the 14th round of voting for speaker on Jan. 6, 2023.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
After the failed 14th vote, it was decided not to adjourn, and immediately wade into the next, 15th ballot. At that point Republican Reps. Eli Crane and Andy Biggs, of Arizona, along with Montana's Matt Rosendale and Bob Good of Virginia all switched to voting “present” instead of their previous outright opposition. When Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke cast the last vote for McCarthy, the latter could finally wipe the sweat from his brow and utter, "Im glad it’s over.”
The final tally showed 216 votes cast for McCarthy and 212 - for Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
Looking ahead, could the rifts, heated debates and drama that were part-and-parcel of the speakership election be viewed as a taste of what is to come in the House of Representatives? A jubilant Kevin McCarthy did not think so.
"I think by having the disruption now, we really built the trust with one another and learned how to work together. What we’re going to have to find in our mindset is that we have to frontload. We have to think about and work on the bills with a microcosm of the conference before we even start writing it. And that’s really what we learned here," the freshly-elected House Speaker stated.
He added, "Now the hard work begins"