https://sputniknews.com/20230107/us-aid-package-for-kiev-includes-50-bradley-vehicles-with-500-tow-anti-tank-missiles-1106107829.html
US Aid Package for Kiev Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles
US Aid Package for Kiev Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T05:19+0000
2023-01-07T05:19+0000
2023-01-07T10:19+0000
military
us
ukraine
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/77/1078997714_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9762b22fe00b5b7c4a0d87f87155706.jpg
However, there is no date yet on when Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine, the Pentagon believes it will take a couple of months.Nevertheless, it will not take much time for the Ukrainians to learn how to use them, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.On Friday, the Biden administration announced its largest to-date package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion that includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO’s eastern flank in Europe.The new funding will buy Ukraine a long list of military equipment and ammunition, including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, Sea Sparrow RIM-7 missiles for air defense, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/report-western-military-aid-to-kiev-reflects-lack-of-desire-for-peace-1106095487.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/77/1078997714_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_578d643bf55679a36be4731c42350404.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us ukraine military aid, bradley fighting vehicles, tow anti-tank missiles, us arming ukraine, us fueling ukraine conflict
us ukraine military aid, bradley fighting vehicles, tow anti-tank missiles, us arming ukraine, us fueling ukraine conflict
US Aid Package for Kiev Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles
05:19 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 07.01.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, among other items, the US Defense Department stated.
However, there is no date yet on when Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine, the Pentagon believes it will take a couple of months.
Nevertheless, it will not take much time for the Ukrainians to learn how to use them, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.
"It will be some time before they can actually get into country. I couldn’t give you a date certain on the calendar, but I can tell you we are going to do that as fast as we can," Kirby told a briefing. "This is not a system that will require an exorbitant amount of training for the Ukrainians … It’s not so sophisticated that it will take them very long to learn it not only to operate it but to maintain it."
On Friday, the Biden administration announced its largest to-date package of military assistance
to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion that includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO’s eastern flank in Europe.
The new funding will buy Ukraine a long list of military equipment and ammunition, including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, Sea Sparrow RIM-7 missiles for air defense, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.