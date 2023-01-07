https://sputniknews.com/20230107/us-aid-package-for-kiev-includes-50-bradley-vehicles-with-500-tow-anti-tank-missiles-1106107829.html

US Aid Package for Kiev Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

However, there is no date yet on when Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine, the Pentagon believes it will take a couple of months.Nevertheless, it will not take much time for the Ukrainians to learn how to use them, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.On Friday, the Biden administration announced its largest to-date package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion that includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO’s eastern flank in Europe.The new funding will buy Ukraine a long list of military equipment and ammunition, including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, Sea Sparrow RIM-7 missiles for air defense, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.

ukraine

2023

