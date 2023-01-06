https://sputniknews.com/20230106/us-to-provide-over-3bln-in-new-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1106089946.html
US to Provide Over $3Bln in New Military Assistance to Ukraine
2023-01-06T18:08+0000
2023-01-06T18:08+0000
2023-01-06T18:23+0000
world
us
ukraine
military aid
"Today, the United States will demonstrate our continued enduring commitment to Ukraine's ability to defend itself with the announcement of over $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.The new assistance package also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank and $225 million for Ukraine’s military modernization, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday."[T]he package is expected to include… $225 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine to build the long-term capacity and modernization of Ukraine's military," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Today's assistance also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank to incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment."The package is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzer artillery guns, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAPS) light vehicles and other armed personnel carriers as well as surface-to-air missiles, Jean-Pierre said.
ukraine
18:08 GMT 06.01.2023
WASHINGTON6 (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
"Today, the United States will demonstrate our continued enduring commitment to Ukraine's ability to defend itself with the announcement of over $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.
The new assistance package also includes $682 million for regional partners
and allies on NATO's eastern flank and $225 million for Ukraine’s military modernization, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
"[T]he package is expected to include… $225 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine
to build the long-term capacity and modernization of Ukraine's military," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Today's assistance also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank to incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment."
The package is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzer artillery guns, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAPS) light vehicles and other armed personnel carriers as well as surface-to-air missiles, Jean-Pierre said.