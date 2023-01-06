https://sputniknews.com/20230106/us-to-provide-over-3bln-in-new-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1106089946.html

US to Provide Over $3Bln in New Military Assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON6 (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

"Today, the United States will demonstrate our continued enduring commitment to Ukraine's ability to defend itself with the announcement of over $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.The new assistance package also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank and $225 million for Ukraine’s military modernization, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday."[T]he package is expected to include… $225 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine to build the long-term capacity and modernization of Ukraine's military," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Today's assistance also includes $682 million for regional partners and allies on NATO's eastern flank to incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment."The package is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzer artillery guns, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAPS) light vehicles and other armed personnel carriers as well as surface-to-air missiles, Jean-Pierre said.

ukraine

