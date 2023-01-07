https://sputniknews.com/20230107/nigerian-army-wont-accept-lack-of-interest-or-low-morale-as-excuse-to-quit-army-chief-says-1106100336.html

Nigerian Army Won't Accept 'Lack of Interest' or 'Low Morale' as Excuse to Quit, Army Chief Says

Nigerian Army Won't Accept 'Lack of Interest' or 'Low Morale' as Excuse to Quit, Army Chief Says

The Nigerian Army will no longer accept lack of interest or low morale as a valid excuse to resign from military service, local media has reported.

2023-01-07T09:37+0000

2023-01-07T09:37+0000

2023-01-07T09:37+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

military service

army

retirement

terrorism

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106100156_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2bb683ff3f1aba13448e6844a99269.jpg

The Nigerian Army will no longer accept lack of interest or low morale as a valid excuse to resign from military service, local media has reported.In the past, reasons given by soldiers wishing to retire from army life have included loss of interest, low morale, corruption in the service and intimidation by superiors. Some soldiers have pointed out that corruption is so rampant in the army it is hampering the anti-terrorism campaign in north-eastern Nigeria. Corruption was also cited as the underlying reason for lack of interest in military service.Previously, the media reported that more than 500 soldiers in the north-east of Nigeria wrote to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, wanting to leave the army. Their petition comes at times when the military faces security challenges, fighting terrorists and bandits across the country.The army responded to the request saying that personnel coming and going as they please "does not augur well" for the military, adding that most soldiers wishing to quit the force offer excuses which are not “cogent enough or professional”.According to the statement, as military service in the country is voluntary, there is an opportunity for "any personnel to leave at different times". However, taking into account the resources and efforts which are invested in training staff, their decision to leave is "inimical to the system". Therefore, the reasons for quitting the service must be cogent, legitimate and valid.

https://sputniknews.com/20221204/gunmen-attack-mosque-kill-dozen-people-in-northwestern-nigeria-officials-say--1105034980.html

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

west africa, nigeria, nigerian army, military service, security threat, retirement