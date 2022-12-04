International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221204/gunmen-attack-mosque-kill-dozen-people-in-northwestern-nigeria-officials-say--1105034980.html
Gunmen Attack Mosque, Kill Dozen People in Northwestern Nigeria, Officials Say
Gunmen Attack Mosque, Kill Dozen People in Northwestern Nigeria, Officials Say
This article is about last armed group's attack on the mosque in northwestern Nigeria.
2022-12-04T17:08+0000
2022-12-04T17:08+0000
africa
west africa
nigeria
armed groups
mosque
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105034823_0:211:3073:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_739247ebe72be861ef6191e6509cf39b.jpg
Gunmen have attacked a mosque in the state of Katsina in northwestern Nigeria, killing a dozen people and abducting several others, local residents told media.According to witnesses, unidentified attackers arrived at the Maigamji mosque on motorbikes Saturday night and fired randomly at worshipers, forcing them to flee. Approximately 12 people who were attending night prayers were reportedly killed, including an imam.A Katsina state police spokesman confirmed the attack, saying that state-backed vigilantes with support of locals had managed to save some of the worshippers from the assailants. Northwestern states in Nigeria have long been suffering from armed criminal gangs that occasionally attack communities in the region, killing people or kidnapping them for ransom. Some armed gangs also demand that villagers pay for their protection and safety to be allowed to peacefully pursue their livelihoods, like farming and harvesting crops. Armed groups raid schools, mosques, churches, and markets, as well as voting sites. In particular, the continued attacks have raised concerns over voters' safety during the country’s presidential, parliamentary, and state elections that are scheduled to be held in February 2023.According to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, the latest attack on a voting site occurred this week in southeastern Nigeria, when three construction workers were kidnapped at an election site, but were later freed.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/fresh-attack-on-voting-site-in-south-east-nigeria-electoral-commission-says-1104995910.html
africa
west africa
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105034823_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fddda44e15fe7a38a35a66d4e75161ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, west africa, nigeria, security threat, armed groups
africa, west africa, nigeria, security threat, armed groups

Gunmen Attack Mosque, Kill Dozen People in Northwestern Nigeria, Officials Say

17:08 GMT 04.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / KOLA SULAIMONRecaptured inmates are seen inside the Kuje Medium Prison in Abuja, Nigeria on July 6, 2022, after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked the Kuje Medium Prison.
Recaptured inmates are seen inside the Kuje Medium Prison in Abuja, Nigeria on July 6, 2022, after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked the Kuje Medium Prison. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / KOLA SULAIMON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Various armed gangs have spread their presence across northwestern Nigeria, carrying out kidnappings and killing locals. Even though the country's military has been bombing bandit bush camps, the attacks haven’t stopped, as they still constitute a major security threat.
Gunmen have attacked a mosque in the state of Katsina in northwestern Nigeria, killing a dozen people and abducting several others, local residents told media.
According to witnesses, unidentified attackers arrived at the Maigamji mosque on motorbikes Saturday night and fired randomly at worshipers, forcing them to flee. Approximately 12 people who were attending night prayers were reportedly killed, including an imam.

"They then gathered many people and took them to the bush. I'm praying that the bandits release the innocent people they abducted," one local said.

A Katsina state police spokesman confirmed the attack, saying that state-backed vigilantes with support of locals had managed to save some of the worshippers from the assailants.
Northwestern states in Nigeria have long been suffering from armed criminal gangs that occasionally attack communities in the region, killing people or kidnapping them for ransom. Some armed gangs also demand that villagers pay for their protection and safety to be allowed to peacefully pursue their livelihoods, like farming and harvesting crops.
Armed groups raid schools, mosques, churches, and markets, as well as voting sites. In particular, the continued attacks have raised concerns over voters' safety during the country’s presidential, parliamentary, and state elections that are scheduled to be held in February 2023.
According to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, the latest attack on a voting site occurred this week in southeastern Nigeria, when three construction workers were kidnapped at an election site, but were later freed.
An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (R) registers a voter at a polling station during the gubernatorial election at Ede in Osun State, southwest Nigeria, on July 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
Africa
Fresh Attack On Voting Site in South-east Nigeria, Electoral Commission Says
Yesterday, 09:08 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала