https://sputniknews.com/20221203/fresh-attack-on-voting-site-in-south-east-nigeria-electoral-commission-says-1104995910.html

Fresh Attack On Voting Site in South-east Nigeria, Electoral Commission Says

Fresh Attack On Voting Site in South-east Nigeria, Electoral Commission Says

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Friday that one of its offices in the Orlu area of Imo State in the south-east of the country has come under attack again, adding that vandals partially burned the premises only three months before Nigeria’s Presidential Election in February 2023.

2022-12-03T09:08+0000

2022-12-03T09:08+0000

2022-12-03T09:08+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

elections

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1105000607_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_942caa106b79a28a55563dd3016e334a.jpg

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Friday that one of its offices in the Orlu area of Imo State in the south-east of the country has come under attack again, adding that vandals partially burned the premises only three months before Nigeria’s Presidential Election in February 2023.The INEC said the attack took place on Thursday, and that three construction workers were kidnapped at the election site but were later freed.Okoye pointed out that the INEC office in Orlu area was already undergoing repairs after an attack earlier and he said that INEC is worried about how often its offices are being attacked, particularly in the south-eastern part of the country, in the run-up to the country’s presidential, parliamentary and state elections in February 2023.Before the most recent attack there was another attack on an INEC facility less than a week ago in Ebonyi State, also in the south-east of Nigeria, where separatist movements are on the rise seeking to restore the Republic of Biafra, which seceded from Nigeria before the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) and later returned to Nigeria after the Nigerian Army's victory. The electoral body has reported at least 50 attacks on its sites over the past two months.

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

attack on voting site, south-east nigeria, elections in nigeria, nigeria’s presidential election, attack on inec office