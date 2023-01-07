https://sputniknews.com/20230107/czech-foreign-minister-believes-in-netanyahus-success-as-new-israeli-prime-minister-1106115289.html
Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu’s Success as New Israeli Prime Minister
Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu’s Success as New Israeli Prime Minister
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T16:27+0000
2023-01-07T16:27+0000
2023-01-07T16:27+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
czech republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg
“I believe that experienced politician and longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of early elections took place in the country will manage to calm domestic political situation in Israel, form a stable government and establish rapport with his coalition partners,” he said answering questions of reporters. Lipavsky refused to comment on the recent visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which provoked discontent among the Palestinians and caused criticism from Arab states. “New Israeli government has been in power for only a couple of days now. Thus, it is too early to make any comments,” he said answering a relevant question. In late December, Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government in coalition with conservative and nationalist parties. Earlier that month, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his intention to visit Israel with Prime Minister Petr Fiala until the end of his term. Zeman has repeatedly advocated moving the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, however, in late December, Lipavsky stated that the country had no such plans and acted in accordance with the UN resolution and position of the EU, which oppose moving the embassy.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/bibis-back-netanyahu-sworn-in-as-israels-pm-1105888132.html
israel
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:1967:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_be1541adb2044a3e9b5a097472d3174f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, benjamin netanyahu, czech republic
israel, benjamin netanyahu, czech republic
Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu’s Success as New Israeli Prime Minister
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday.
“I believe that experienced politician and longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of early elections took place in the country will manage to calm domestic political situation in Israel, form a stable government and establish rapport with his coalition partners,” he said answering questions of reporters.
Lipavsky refused to comment on the recent visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which provoked discontent among the Palestinians and caused criticism from Arab states
.
“New Israeli government has been in power for only a couple of days now. Thus, it is too early to make any comments,” he said answering a relevant question.
In late December, Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government
in coalition with conservative and nationalist parties.
29 December 2022, 15:00 GMT
Earlier that month, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his intention to visit Israel with Prime Minister Petr Fiala until the end of his term.
Zeman has repeatedly advocated moving the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, however, in late December, Lipavsky stated that the country had no such plans and acted in accordance with the UN resolution and position of the EU, which oppose moving the embassy.