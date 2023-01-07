International
WATCH LIVE: 'Wolf Moon' Lights Up Skies Over Tehran
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/czech-foreign-minister-believes-in-netanyahus-success-as-new-israeli-prime-minister-1106115289.html
Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu’s Success as New Israeli Prime Minister
Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu’s Success as New Israeli Prime Minister
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T16:27+0000
2023-01-07T16:27+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
czech republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg
“I believe that experienced politician and longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of early elections took place in the country will manage to calm domestic political situation in Israel, form a stable government and establish rapport with his coalition partners,” he said answering questions of reporters. Lipavsky refused to comment on the recent visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which provoked discontent among the Palestinians and caused criticism from Arab states. “New Israeli government has been in power for only a couple of days now. Thus, it is too early to make any comments,” he said answering a relevant question. In late December, Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government in coalition with conservative and nationalist parties. Earlier that month, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his intention to visit Israel with Prime Minister Petr Fiala until the end of his term. Zeman has repeatedly advocated moving the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, however, in late December, Lipavsky stated that the country had no such plans and acted in accordance with the UN resolution and position of the EU, which oppose moving the embassy.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/bibis-back-netanyahu-sworn-in-as-israels-pm-1105888132.html
israel
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:1967:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_be1541adb2044a3e9b5a097472d3174f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, benjamin netanyahu, czech republic
israel, benjamin netanyahu, czech republic

Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu’s Success as New Israeli Prime Minister

16:27 GMT 07.01.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey NikolskyiIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday.
“I believe that experienced politician and longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of early elections took place in the country will manage to calm domestic political situation in Israel, form a stable government and establish rapport with his coalition partners,” he said answering questions of reporters.
Lipavsky refused to comment on the recent visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which provoked discontent among the Palestinians and caused criticism from Arab states.
“New Israeli government has been in power for only a couple of days now. Thus, it is too early to make any comments,” he said answering a relevant question.
In late December, Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government in coalition with conservative and nationalist parties.
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2021 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with his Hungarian and Czech counterparts in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
World
Bibi's Back: Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel's PM for Historic Third Tenure
29 December 2022, 15:00 GMT
Earlier that month, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his intention to visit Israel with Prime Minister Petr Fiala until the end of his term.
Zeman has repeatedly advocated moving the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, however, in late December, Lipavsky stated that the country had no such plans and acted in accordance with the UN resolution and position of the EU, which oppose moving the embassy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала