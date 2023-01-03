https://sputniknews.com/20230103/arab-countries-condemn-israel-for-security-ministers-visit-to-temple-mount-1106017564.html

Arab Countries Condemn Israel for Security Minister's Visit to Temple Mount

Arab Countries Condemn Israel for Security Minister's Visit to Temple Mount

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

2023-01-03T18:11+0000

2023-01-03T18:11+0000

2023-01-03T18:11+0000

world

middle east

israel

palestine

arab world

qatar

saudi arabia

uae

two-state solution

temple mount

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101652/94/1016529462_0:62:5760:3302_1920x0_80_0_0_b7311435873b1e2069f27eb471b7bab6.jpg

"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli Minister of National Security's storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation authorities," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Saudi Foreign Ministry also "expressed regret over the actions of the Israeli authorities, which undermine international efforts for a peaceful settlement and are contrary to international principles and norms regarding shrines." In addition, the UAE strongly condemned the Israeli minister's visit to Temple Mount and noted the need to protect the mosque. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to respect the integrity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, while Egypt urged Palestine and Israel to refrain from any steps that could escalate the situation.Meanwhile, an official in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday that Israel remained committed to protecting the status quo on the Temple Mount, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, media reported that Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20230103/israeli-security-minister-visits-temple-mount-angering-palestinians-1106015497.html

qatar

saudi arabia

uae

temple mount

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arab countries condemn israel, temple mount visit, two-state solution, temple mount status quo, ben gvir's visit to temple mount, arab states angered at gvir's visit to temple mount