Canada ’Closely Following’ Events in Venezuela as Interim Government Dissolved After Vote
Canada ’Closely Following’ Events in Venezuela as Interim Government Dissolved After Vote
07.01.2023
Canada ’Closely Following’ Events in Venezuela as Interim Government Dissolved After Vote

09:31 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 07.01.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Canada is “closely following” the events in Venezuela as the National Assembly voted to dissolve the interim government, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.
“Canada is closely following the events in Venezuela, including the recent vote by its National Assembly to dissolve the interim government,” the ministry said in a statement.
Global Affairs said Canada respects the National Assembly decision to dissolve Juan Guaido interim government, in line with its recognition of it being the “last remaining” democratically elected institution in Venezuela.
Americas
Venezuelan Opposition Puts Final Nail in Guaido Ouster With New Figuera Appointment
5 January, 22:08 GMT
Ottawa remains committed to a peaceful return to democracy, the statement said, adding that it will only be achieved after “free and fair elections” are held in the country.
Canada supports the ongoing negotiations process between the Venezuelan government and the Western recognized National Assembly, in Mexico City, the statement continued.
The Canadian government also said it would maintain its work to release what it deems as “unjustly” detained political prisoner, and said it remains committed to freedom of expression and denouncing right abuses.
Guaido established an "interim government" after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected 2018 election results. The US, Canada and their allies quickly recognized Guaido as interim president.
