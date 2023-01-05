https://sputniknews.com/20230105/venezuelan-opposition-puts-final-nail-in-guaido-ouster-with-new-figuera-appointment-1106069914.html

Venezuelan Opposition Puts Final Nail in Guaido Ouster With New Figuera Appointment

Venezuelan Opposition Puts Final Nail in Guaido Ouster With New Figuera Appointment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly replaced Juan Guaido as its head on Thursday, a week after ousting the nation's...

The legislature, which was elected in 2015 and stayed on after a new chamber was created, announced the appointment of Dinorah Figuera as president and Marianela Fernandez and Auristela Vasquez as vice-presidents for the 2023-2024 legislative period. Washington and its allies recognized Guaido as de-facto leader of Venezuela in 2019, handing him controls over the oil-rich South American country’s foreign assets. However, Guaido was largely rejected by the Venezuelan public.Guaido's ouster from the assembly leaves him without a job in Venezuela and puts the congressional control of foreign assets in question. The latest came after the US confirmed on Wednesday that it would continue to recognize Guaido as Venezuelan president despite opposition parties having voted to do away with Guaido's so-called 'interim presidency.'Tensions between the US and Venezuela hit a new high in 2019 after the Trump White House claimed the presidential election won by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was fraudulent. The administration did not provide any evidence to support its allegations, and went on to impose sanctions on the mineral-rich country.

