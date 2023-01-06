International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/russia-urges-rights-watchdogs-to-defend-sputnik-editor-arbitrarily-arrested-in-latvia-1106086663.html
Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in Latvia
Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in Latvia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian presidential council for human rights called the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-06T14:00+0000
2023-01-06T14:00+0000
russia
sputnik
journalist
latvia
freedom of speech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg
"Members of the standing commission of the Council for Human Rights… urge Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro, and the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic to step in and help free journalist Marat Kasem," they said. Earlier in the day, the Russian ombudswoman urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk to weigh in on the arbitrary arrest in Latvia of Moscow-based Sputnik Lithuania editor.The Latvian national security agency said Thursday that Kasem, a Latvian citizen, was detained in Riga on Tuesday after returning home for family reasons. A Latvian judge rejected Kasem’s bailout bid and ordered him into custody. He is being held at the Riga Central Prison."I see repressive criminal charges against journalist Marat Kasem as an attack at freedom of speech and a violation of Latvia’s obligation to safeguard journalists’ rights," Moskalkova said.The journalist's lawyer in Latvia said on Thursday that Kasem was also accused of spying but the Latvian security agency did not confirm this. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged Latvia to follow a proper judicial process.Kasem, a Latvian national working at Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk in Moscow, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on Tuesday and sent to the Riga Central Prison by a Latvian judge two days later on accusation of having violated EU sanctions. The Russian council for human rights described the accusations against Kasem as "trumped-up, absurd" and "a flagrant disregard by the Latvian authorities of such principles as freedom of speech and fundamental human rights," which it said amounted to persecution.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/sputnik-editor-kasem-detained-in-latvia-felt-politically-persecuted-rossiya-segodnya-head-1106086499.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/rossiya-segodnya-head-kiselev-slams-latvia-for-illegal-detention-of-sputnik-lithuania-editor-1106065311.html
latvia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:0:1921:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_dfee632de1ecf51fb00fcc6790fe3e69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian journalist, sputnik journalist, journalist detention in latvia, russian journalist arrested in latvia, sputnik journalist arrested in latvia, freedom of speech
russian journalist, sputnik journalist, journalist detention in latvia, russian journalist arrested in latvia, sputnik journalist arrested in latvia, freedom of speech

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in Latvia

14:00 GMT 06.01.2023
CC0 / / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian presidential council for human rights called the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe for help in freeing Sputnik editor Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia on trumped-up charges.
"Members of the standing commission of the Council for Human Rights… urge Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro, and the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic to step in and help free journalist Marat Kasem," they said.
Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Russia
Sputnik Editor Kasem Detained in Latvia Felt Politically Persecuted: Rossiya Segodnya Head
09:55 GMT
Earlier in the day, the Russian ombudswoman urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk to weigh in on the arbitrary arrest in Latvia of Moscow-based Sputnik Lithuania editor.
"I call on the UN high commissioner for human rights to take note of this egregious incident and do everything in his power to protect the rights of Marat Kasem," Tatiana Moskalkova wrote on social media.
The Latvian national security agency said Thursday that Kasem, a Latvian citizen, was detained in Riga on Tuesday after returning home for family reasons. A Latvian judge rejected Kasem’s bailout bid and ordered him into custody. He is being held at the Riga Central Prison.
"I see repressive criminal charges against journalist Marat Kasem as an attack at freedom of speech and a violation of Latvia’s obligation to safeguard journalists’ rights," Moskalkova said.
The journalist's lawyer in Latvia said on Thursday that Kasem was also accused of spying but the Latvian security agency did not confirm this. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged Latvia to follow a proper judicial process.
Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
World
Moscow Calls Latvia's Detention of Sputnik Lithuania Editor a Violation of International Obligations
Yesterday, 15:31 GMT
Kasem, a Latvian national working at Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk in Moscow, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on Tuesday and sent to the Riga Central Prison by a Latvian judge two days later on accusation of having violated EU sanctions.
The Russian council for human rights described the accusations against Kasem as "trumped-up, absurd" and "a flagrant disregard by the Latvian authorities of such principles as freedom of speech and fundamental human rights," which it said amounted to persecution.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала