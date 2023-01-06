https://sputniknews.com/20230106/sputnik-editor-kasem-detained-in-latvia-felt-politically-persecuted-rossiya-segodnya-head-1106086499.html

Sputnik Editor Kasem Detained in Latvia Felt Politically Persecuted: Rossiya Segodnya Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem by the Latvian intelligence agency in Riga was an act of revenge against the Russian... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

"Since we see that there are no longer any containment centers there, we can expect that the Latvian authorities will escalate the charges against him up to the accusation of espionage. Unfortunately, in such conditions we have to prepare for this," Kiselev said. Kiselev drew a parallel with the situation of Kirill Vyshinsky, who was detained in Kiev in 2018 and sentenced for working for RIA Novosti Ukraine. Vyshinsky was released in 2019 as part of a prisoner exchange. Kasem expressed a view that the Latvian authorities are ready to take revenge indiscriminately on everyone who is connected with Russia. "Russia has already been demonized, now they are doing the same with everyone who works with it. The Latvian authorities have a usual approach - if there was a person, but there would be an article," Kiselev said. Kiselev described Kasem’s detention by the Latvian authorities on Thursday as an act of political persecution. Kasem, a Latvian citizen, is suspected of being in breach of European Union sanctions against Russia as well as of espionage - an offense punished by up to 20 years in prison. He has ten days to appeal the ruling. Kasem has been working in Moscow where he is employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, whose director general is on the European Union blacklist. He returned to Latvia in late December for family reasons.

