https://sputniknews.com/20230105/rossiya-segodnya-head-kiselev-slams-latvia-for-illegal-detention-of-sputnik-lithuania-editor-1106065311.html
Moscow Calls Latvia's Detention of Sputnik Lithuania Editor a Violation of International Obligations
Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem was detained by the Latvian intelligence agency in Riga and taken into custody at the order of a Riga court on Thursday, Sputnik has learned.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has called Kasem's detention in Latvia a "violation of international obligations" when it comes to free speech and the the protection of the rights of journalists.The spokeswoman called for the involvement of international organizations in order to clarify the reasons for Kasem's detention, adding that the Russian Foreign Ministry is working to find out the details."We demand that international organizations, freedom-of-speech watchdogs and all international institutions take action because this journalist repeatedly reported being threatened," Maria Zakharova told Sputnik. "We regard this [his arrest] as a violation by Latvia of all international obligations related to the freedom of speech, the protection of journalists’ rights and inviolability of rights and freedoms."For his part, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has slammed the Latvian authorities for "absurd and illegal" detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem.Kiselev stressed that the detention shows the essence of the European country's regime, which is "a very dangerous trend for the entire EU."According to the head of the Rossiya Segodnya group, the detained journalist felt politically persecuted and often spoke about it.Kasem, a Latvian citizen, was detained on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Russia and over allegations of espionage, an offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison. His lawyer has 10 days to appeal the ruling. Kasem had been working in Moscow where he was employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, whose director general is on the EU blacklist. He returned to Latvia in late December for family reasons.
lithuania
latvia
russia
15:31 GMT 05.01.2023 (Updated: 15:59 GMT 05.01.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem was detained by the Latvian intelligence agency in Riga and taken into custody at the order of a Riga court on Thursday, Sputnik has learned.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has called Kasem's detention in Latvia a "violation of international obligations" when it comes to free speech and the the protection of the rights of journalists.
The spokeswoman called for the involvement of international organizations in order to clarify the reasons for Kasem's detention, adding that the Russian Foreign Ministry is working to find out the details.
"We demand that international organizations, freedom-of-speech watchdogs and all international institutions take action because this journalist repeatedly reported being threatened," Maria Zakharova told Sputnik. "We regard this [his arrest] as a violation by Latvia of all international obligations related to the freedom of speech, the protection of journalists’ rights and inviolability of rights and freedoms."
“Six months ago, Marat Kasem talked about how he was being persecuted by the authorities of the Baltic countries for his professional activities. Now he is arrested. This is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his freedom, for his truth, for his integrity,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
For his part, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has slammed the Latvian authorities for "absurd and illegal" detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem.
Kiselev stressed that the detention shows the essence of the European country's regime, which is "a very dangerous trend for the entire EU."
According to the head of the Rossiya Segodnya group, the detained journalist felt politically persecuted and often spoke about it.
10 December 2022, 09:36 GMT
Kasem, a Latvian citizen, was detained on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Russia and over allegations of espionage, an offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison. His lawyer has 10 days to appeal the ruling.
Kasem had been working in Moscow where he was employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, whose director general is on the EU blacklist. He returned to Latvia in late December for family reasons.