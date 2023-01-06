https://sputniknews.com/20230106/ambassador-antonov-washington-does-not-want-political-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict-1106072292.html

Ambassador Antonov: Washington Does Not Want Political Settlement of Ukraine Conflict

Ambassador Antonov: Washington Does Not Want Political Settlement of Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday, commenting on the White House's decision to deliver Bradley... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T03:20+0000

2023-01-06T03:20+0000

2023-01-06T03:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

anatoly antonov

ukraine crisis

us

russia

m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097142765_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d39ac2d71237d44c096314d1b720d8ac.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Defense Department said the Biden administration will announce another military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday that will include Bradley fighting vehicles. According to media reports, the package will include $3 billion worth of military equipment. "This step [the delivery of Bradley fighting vehicles] comes as a confirmation that our interlocutors in the United States have not even tried to listen to our numerous calls to take into account possible consequences of such a dangerous course by Washington," Antonov told journalists.The ambassador said that any talk about a "defensive nature" of weapons that Western countries supply to Kiev has long become "absurd," adding that "it is finally becoming clear to the whole international community that in 2014 the US unleashed a real proxy-war against Russia by supporting nazi criminals in Kiev." "The actions of the administration spur Ukrainian radicals to proceed with their terrible deeds. With every consecutive transfer of arms their feeling of impunity grows stronger," Antonov said. The ambassador noted the West started "to purposefully weaken Russia" under the US leadership long before the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, recalling statements made by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Francois Hollande. In December, Merkel told the Zeit newspaper that the 2014 Minsk agreement "was an attempt to give Ukraine extra time." The former chancellor said she doubted NATO countries could have done as much then as they were doing now to help Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20230105/us-germany-intend-to-provide-ukraine-with-infantry-fighting-vehicles---joint-statement-1106069047.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anatoly antonov, ukraine crisis, us, russia, m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle