US, Germany Intend to Provide Ukraine With Infantry Fighting Vehicles - Joint Statement
US, Germany Intend to Provide Ukraine With Infantry Fighting Vehicles - Joint Statement
05.01.2023
"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed," the joint statement said. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on their respective systems, the joint statement added. Moreover, Germany will supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery, following the US’ donation of a unit in late December, the joint statement also said.The announcement came a day after Biden confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that Bradleys were on the table for the next military aid package destined for Ukraine.The infantry transport vehicles are armed with a 25mm autocannon and anti-tank missiles. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said the West’s provision of arms for Ukraine undermines prospects for a future peace process.
20:11 GMT 05.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ROMEO GACADUS Army Bradley fighting armor vehicles. (File)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Germany intend to supply Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainian troops to use them, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint statement following a call between the two leaders on Thursday.
"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed," the joint statement said.
"To this end, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles."
Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on their respective systems, the joint statement added.
Moreover, Germany will supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery, following the US’ donation of a unit in late December, the joint statement also said.
The announcement came a day after Biden confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that Bradleys were on the table for the next military aid package destined for Ukraine.
The infantry transport vehicles are armed with a 25mm autocannon and anti-tank missiles. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said the West’s provision of arms for Ukraine undermines prospects for a future peace process.
