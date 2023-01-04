International
Twitter Eases Policy on Political Advertising in US
Twitter Eases Policy on Political Advertising in US
US social media company Twitter said on Wednesday it was softening the platform's policy on political advertising.
Twitter also plans to align its advertising policy with the one followed by US television and other mass media services, the message read. The ban has been in place sine 2019, prohibiting the promotion of political content on the platform.The ad could also bring additional revenue to the company which is hampered by a small income. The issue became important after several major advertisers left Twitter as a reaction against Musk taking control of the social network last year, because they feared he would moderate content.Musk, who has repeatedly stressed he is a champion of free speech, changed the strict moderation policy and revealed Twitter papers, suggesting that under the previous ownership, an inordinate amount of censorship had existed as well as possible links with authorities regarding the control of news flow on the network.
Twitter Eases Policy on Political Advertising in US

09:43 GMT 04.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US social media company Twitter said on Wednesday it was softening the platform's policy on political advertising.

"We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks," the company tweeted.

Twitter also plans to align its advertising policy with the one followed by US television and other mass media services, the message read.
The ban has been in place sine 2019, prohibiting the promotion of political content on the platform.
The ad could also bring additional revenue to the company which is hampered by a small income. The issue became important after several major advertisers left Twitter as a reaction against Musk taking control of the social network last year, because they feared he would moderate content.
Musk, who has repeatedly stressed he is a champion of free speech, changed the strict moderation policy and revealed Twitter papers, suggesting that under the previous ownership, an inordinate amount of censorship had existed as well as possible links with authorities regarding the control of news flow on the network.
