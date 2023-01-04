https://sputniknews.com/20230104/twitter-eases-policy-on-political-advertising-in-us-1106029417.html

Twitter Eases Policy on Political Advertising in US

US social media company Twitter said on Wednesday it was softening the platform's policy on political advertising.

Twitter also plans to align its advertising policy with the one followed by US television and other mass media services, the message read. The ban has been in place sine 2019, prohibiting the promotion of political content on the platform.The ad could also bring additional revenue to the company which is hampered by a small income. The issue became important after several major advertisers left Twitter as a reaction against Musk taking control of the social network last year, because they feared he would moderate content.Musk, who has repeatedly stressed he is a champion of free speech, changed the strict moderation policy and revealed Twitter papers, suggesting that under the previous ownership, an inordinate amount of censorship had existed as well as possible links with authorities regarding the control of news flow on the network.

