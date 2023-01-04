https://sputniknews.com/20230104/twitter-pressured-by-us-lawmakers-to-exaggerate-alleged-russian-election-meddling-1106022795.html

Twitter Pressured by US Lawmakers to Exaggerate Alleged Russian Election Meddling

The latest batch of internal documents released on Tuesday, in coordination with Twitter chief Elon Musk, shows that the social media giant had originally seen no coordinated effort by Russia to use the social media platform to launch a major campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election. Twitter's then Public Policy Vice President Colin Crowell said in an email to former CEO Jack Dorsey in September 2017 that Democrat lawmakers had taken cues from then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to pressure Twitter to investigate accounts linked to Russia. The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence Committee Mark Warner also pressured Twitter to produce material that will make news headlines about alleged Russian meddling in the US elections via social media, according Crowell. However, Twitter continued to find no coordinated effort by Russia to use the platform to allegedly influence the presidential elections, the documents found. In an October 23, 2017 email the task force said the probe found only 17 suspicious accounts linked to Russia, only two of which had significant ad purchases, including Russia Today, which spent less than $10,000.

