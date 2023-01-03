https://sputniknews.com/20230103/118th-us-congress-takes-office-with-divided-control-of-chambers-unclear-house-leadership-1106016711.html

118th US Congress Takes Office With Divided Control of Chambers, Unclear House Leadership

118th US Congress Takes Office With Divided Control of Chambers, Unclear House Leadership

As the 118th Congress is meeting on Tuesday, it remains unclear whether Kevin McCarthy has enough support from Republicans to be elected as House speaker.

2023-01-03T17:55+0000

2023-01-03T17:55+0000

2023-01-03T17:55+0000

americas

us

congress

us congress

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106016564_0:16:3073:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_5c436e7e350290dac3dd6c3be3e1a907.jpg

The new class of lawmakers will meet at the US Capitol for the first time on Tuesday, during which time they will be sworn in and select party leadership. Democrats retained control of the Senate and Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House following midterm elections in November. However, McCarthy’s bid for speaker faces opposition from up to 20 Republican colleagues, the congressman said on Tuesday. At least 218 votes are needed to elect a speaker, meaning McCarthy can only afford to lose the support of four Republican congressmen. The 118th Congress will hold office through the second half of President Joe Biden’s term, setting the stage for the 2024 US presidential election. House Republicans have vowed to launch probes into matters including the Hunter Biden laptop story and the politicization of federal agencies.

https://sputniknews.com/20230103/congressman-perry-slams-mccarthy-ahead-of-crucial-vote-for-us-house-speaker--1106015982.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unclear house leadership, house speaker, house speaker election, 118th congress convenes, us swears in new congress