Congressman Perry Slams McCarthy Ahead of Crucial Vote for US House Speaker

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to show any commitment to change the status quo in Congress, congressman Scott Perry, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said on Tuesday.
McCarthy has refused to provide firm commitments to conservatives to hold votes on a balanced budget, the Fair Tax Act, the Texas Border Plan and term limits for members of Congress, the statement said. The 118th US Congress will commence at noon. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House of Representatives, after winning a slim majority in the chamber after the November midterm elections despite, while Democrats have maintained a majority in the Senate. A total of 218 votes are needed for the majority party to select a speaker of the House of Representatives - a position for which McCarthy is a favorite. However, several Republicans have expressed their opposition to McCarthy’s candidacy, undermining his chances to become a speaker.
16:10 GMT 03.01.2023
