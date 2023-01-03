Congressman Perry Slams McCarthy Ahead of Crucial Vote for US House Speaker
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) US House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has not proposed changes to Congress' status quo nor made concessions to fellow Republicans ahead of the crucial vote for speaker in Congress' lower chamber, Chairman of the Freedom Caucus Scott Perry said on Tuesday.
"We've worked in good faith for months to change the status quo. At nearly every turn, we've been sidelined or resisted by McCarthy, and any perceived progress has often been vague or contained loopholes that further amplified concerns as to the sincerity of the promises being made," Perry said in a statement.
McCarthy has refused to provide firm commitments to conservatives to hold votes on a balanced budget, the Fair Tax Act, the Texas Border Plan and term limits for members of Congress, the statement said.
The 118th US Congress will commence at noon.
Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House of Representatives, after winning a slim majority in the chamber after the November midterm elections despite, while Democrats have maintained a majority in the Senate.
A total of 218 votes are needed for the majority party to select a speaker of the House of Representatives - a position for which McCarthy is a favorite. However, several Republicans have expressed their opposition to McCarthy’s candidacy, undermining his chances to become a speaker.