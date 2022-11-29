https://sputniknews.com/20221129/mccarthy-to-house-republicans-stop-playing-games-with-my-speaker-nomination-1104844043.html

McCarthy to House Republicans: Stop ‘Playing Games’ With My Speaker Nomination

McCarthy to House Republicans: Stop ‘Playing Games’ With My Speaker Nomination

Congress is set to elect a new speaker of the House after Republicans wrestled control of the chamber from Democrats in this year’s midterm elections, albeit... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T22:56+0000

2022-11-29T22:56+0000

2022-11-29T22:53+0000

americas

kevin mccarthy

andy biggs

house freedom caucus

house speaker

us house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094970998_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88021aafdf13c043e7a7ff538c816873.jpg

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned his fellow Republicans that if they “play games” with his nomination, it could open the door for Democrats to select the speaker of the House for the next Congress.The House will vote for the next speaker when the next Congress begins on January 3. McCarthy won the GOP nomination for House Speaker earlier this month, beating Andy Biggs of Arizona in a 188-31 vote, with five members not voting for either candidate.While all Democrats are expected to vote for their nomination, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has crossed the aisle and joined five Republicans in not throwing their support behind McCarthy. The GOP members who have publicly indicated that they will not vote for McCarthy include Reps. Bob Good (VA), Ralph Norman (SC), Matt Rosendale (MT), Matt Gaetz (FL) and Biggs.Assuming those five abstain from voting, rather than switching sides and voting for Jeffries, that would lower the GOP’s advantage to 217-213, which would leave the GOP with very little margin for error.Other GOP members have expressed some concern about McCarthy’s nomination, though they did not indicate which way they plan to vote. Biggs said on a recent podcast that he believes there are 20 “hard noes” on McCarthy being the house leader, more than enough to give the edge to Democrats if Republicans cannot unify.While a majority vote is required to secure the speaker position, it does not have to be a majority of Congress, which would require 218 votes. Any representative who is absent or votes present, along with any vacated seats, will not be included in the total. That could lower the bar Democrats have to get over to get an upset win in the election if enough Republicans refuse to back McCarthy.McCarthy has been criticized for not committing to a budget that cuts spending, an unwillingness to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and resisting changes to the Freedom Caucus rules that would give rank-and-file members more power.Biggs, along with the other four members who have indicated that they won’t vote for McCarthy, are part of the influential House Freedom Caucus, which formed in 2015 and was a major reason why former Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) stepped down as then-House speaker. The Freedom Caucus also withheld its support from McCarthy to replace Boehner and supported former Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), who eventually secured the spot.This time, the Freedom Caucus may not be so unified in stopping McCarthy. At least one member, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has signaled her support of McCarthy, echoing his comments that if a few moderates join with Democrats, they could pick their own candidate.McCarthy and his allies argue there is no other viable candidate for the position, whereas Biggs does not see it that way; he expects a serious contender will be apparent before the January 3 vote.

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/plurality-of-likely-us-voters-believe-republican-control-of-house-good-for-country---poll-1104517451.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

kevin mccarthy, andy biggs, house freedom caucus, house speaker, us house of representatives