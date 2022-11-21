https://sputniknews.com/20221121/plurality-of-likely-us-voters-believe-republican-control-of-house-good-for-country---poll-1104517451.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plurality of likely voters in the United States believe that Republican control of the US House of Representatives is good for the country, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday.
Nearly half of the respondents, 48%, said they believe a Republican majority in the House of Representatives is good for the United Sates and more than one-third, 34%, said it is bad for the country, a release on the poll said.
Another 14% of respondents said that Republicans taking control of the US House will not make much difference at all, the release said.
In contrast to the US House, a plurality of voters, 44%, said that they believe it is good that Democrats retained control of the Senate, while 41% said it was bad, the release said.
An equal proportion of likely voters blamed the Republican leadership and former US President Donald Trump for the party’s failure to produce a “red wave” in the midterm elections, with 33% each, the release said.
Another 16% blamed individual candidates falling short of expectations and 11% blamed nobody, the release added.
The survey of 1,000 likely US voters was conducted on November 16-17 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.