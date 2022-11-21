https://sputniknews.com/20221121/plurality-of-likely-us-voters-believe-republican-control-of-house-good-for-country---poll-1104517451.html

Plurality of Likely US Voters Believe Republican Control of House Good for Country - Poll

Plurality of Likely US Voters Believe Republican Control of House Good for Country - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plurality of likely voters in the United States believe that Republican control of the US House of Representatives is good for the... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T23:19+0000

2022-11-21T23:19+0000

2022-11-21T23:17+0000

americas

us

poll

republican party

voters

us house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100520182_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_da75c880f4b6ba79c0e65139c032cdfe.jpg

Nearly half of the respondents, 48%, said they believe a Republican majority in the House of Representatives is good for the United Sates and more than one-third, 34%, said it is bad for the country, a release on the poll said.Another 14% of respondents said that Republicans taking control of the US House will not make much difference at all, the release said.In contrast to the US House, a plurality of voters, 44%, said that they believe it is good that Democrats retained control of the Senate, while 41% said it was bad, the release said.An equal proportion of likely voters blamed the Republican leadership and former US President Donald Trump for the party’s failure to produce a “red wave” in the midterm elections, with 33% each, the release said.Another 16% blamed individual candidates falling short of expectations and 11% blamed nobody, the release added.The survey of 1,000 likely US voters was conducted on November 16-17 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/desantis-closes-gap-in-new-poll-week-after-trump-announces-hes-running-for-president-1104515585.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, poll, republican party, voters, us house of representatives