Public Transport Workers in Tunisia’s Capital Strike Over Delays in Wages Payment

Tunisians in the country’s capital of Tunis woke up on Monday to the news that the state transport company’s employees are striking, including metro, bus and taxi drivers, as children return to school after the winter and New Year holidays.The strike was held over repeated delays of wages and bonuses payments amid the financial crisis facing the state transport company, as well as the government of President Kais Saied, according to the Transport Union, which is part of the Tunisian General Labour Union.The association called on transport employees to hold a protest in front of the government palace in Tunis on Monday morning. This demonstration paralyzed transportation in the capital.The Transport Union also agreed on another two-day wide-scale strike, including air, land and sea transport workers, set to take place on January 25-26, 2023, to increase pressure on the government for its “marginalization of public companies.”Earlier in the day, the University of Carthage’s Faculty of Legal, Political and Social Sciences of Tunis announced in a statement that the exams scheduled for Monday, January 2, 2023, have been postponed to a later date due to the absence of transportation in the capital.Tunisia is currently seeking to secure a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, as price hikes and food shortages have been causing unrest amid the recent months.

