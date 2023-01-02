https://sputniknews.com/20230102/public-transport-workers-in-tunisias-capital-strike-over-delays-in-wages-payment-1105991629.html
Public Transport Workers in Tunisia’s Capital Strike Over Delays in Wages Payment
Public Transport Workers in Tunisia’s Capital Strike Over Delays in Wages Payment
This article is about Public transport workers in Tunisia’s capital holding a strike over delays in wages payment on Monday, January 2, 2023. President Kais Saied, Tunisian General Labour Union
2023-01-02T12:28+0000
2023-01-02T12:28+0000
2023-01-02T12:29+0000
africa
north africa
tunisia
transport
strike
workers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/02/1105991792_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_376875b25af34bc0202d9190957e22fd.jpg
Tunisians in the country’s capital of Tunis woke up on Monday to the news that the state transport company’s employees are striking, including metro, bus and taxi drivers, as children return to school after the winter and New Year holidays.The strike was held over repeated delays of wages and bonuses payments amid the financial crisis facing the state transport company, as well as the government of President Kais Saied, according to the Transport Union, which is part of the Tunisian General Labour Union.The association called on transport employees to hold a protest in front of the government palace in Tunis on Monday morning. This demonstration paralyzed transportation in the capital.The Transport Union also agreed on another two-day wide-scale strike, including air, land and sea transport workers, set to take place on January 25-26, 2023, to increase pressure on the government for its “marginalization of public companies.”Earlier in the day, the University of Carthage’s Faculty of Legal, Political and Social Sciences of Tunis announced in a statement that the exams scheduled for Monday, January 2, 2023, have been postponed to a later date due to the absence of transportation in the capital.Tunisia is currently seeking to secure a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, as price hikes and food shortages have been causing unrest amid the recent months.
africa
north africa
tunisia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/02/1105991792_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25d3574e73f308edd57b7d170b594018.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
tunisia’s capital strike, transport strike in tunis, transport strike in tunisia, strike in tunisia, protest in tunisia,
tunisia’s capital strike, transport strike in tunis, transport strike in tunisia, strike in tunisia, protest in tunisia,
Public Transport Workers in Tunisia’s Capital Strike Over Delays in Wages Payment
12:28 GMT 02.01.2023 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 02.01.2023)
The transport sector strike, which is this year's first act of protest against the government of President Kais Saied, came at the invitation of the Transport Union, which is part of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).
Tunisians in the country’s capital of Tunis woke up on Monday to the news that the state transport company’s employees are striking, including metro, bus and taxi drivers, as children return to school after the winter and New Year holidays.
The strike was held over repeated delays of wages and bonuses payments amid the financial crisis facing the state transport company, as well as the government of President Kais Saied, according to the Transport Union, which is part of the Tunisian General Labour Union
.
“The union is protesting against the delay in the payment of wages and bonuses,” said Hayat Chamtouri, a representative for the state transport company said. “The financial situation in the company is really difficult.”
The association called on transport employees to hold a protest in front of the government palace in Tunis on Monday morning. This demonstration paralyzed transportation in the capital.
The Transport Union also agreed on another two-day wide-scale strike, including air, land and sea transport workers, set to take place on January 25-26, 2023, to increase pressure on the government
for its “marginalization of public companies.”
“Today, we do not find milk, oil, sugar, or coffee. Also, now we do not find buses that take us to work,” said Nejia, a frustrated woman waiting at a bus station, as quoted by media. “Tunisia has become an unbearable hell.”
Earlier in the day, the University of Carthage’s Faculty of Legal, Political and Social Sciences of Tunis announced in a statement that the exams scheduled for Monday, January 2, 2023, have been postponed to a later date due to the absence of transportation in the capital.
Tunisia is currently seeking to secure a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, as price hikes and food shortages have been causing unrest amid the recent months.