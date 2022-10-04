https://sputniknews.com/20221004/biggest-tunisian-labor-union-says-no-deal-with-government-warns-of-new-wave-of-protests-1101509330.html

Biggest Tunisian Labor Union Says No Deal With Government, Warns of New Wave of Protests

Biggest Tunisian Labor Union Says No Deal With Government, Warns of New Wave of Protests

The country is seeking to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund, as price hikes and food shortages have been causing unrest amid the recent...

tunisia

protests

labor union

The Tunisian General Labour Union, UGTT, announced on Monday that it can't rech deal with the government on reforming subsidies and publicly owned companies, warning there will be street protests over any "painful" changes.The country has faced mass protests this year amid conflict between president Kais Saied and the opposition. In July, a referendum was held to expand the presidential powers, however, the opposition boycotted the vote. As a result, the president was backed by 94.6 percent of the referendum participants, but the voter turnout was about 27 percent.

