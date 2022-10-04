International
Biggest Tunisian Labor Union Says No Deal With Government, Warns of New Wave of Protests
Biggest Tunisian Labor Union Says No Deal With Government, Warns of New Wave of Protests
The country is seeking to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund, as price hikes and food shortages have been causing unrest amid the recent months.
The Tunisian General Labour Union, UGTT, announced on Monday that it can't rech deal with the government on reforming subsidies and publicly owned companies, warning there will be street protests over any "painful" changes.The country has faced mass protests this year amid conflict between president Kais Saied and the opposition. In July, a referendum was held to expand the presidential powers, however, the opposition boycotted the vote. As a result, the president was backed by 94.6 percent of the referendum participants, but the voter turnout was about 27 percent.
Biggest Tunisian Labor Union Says No Deal With Government, Warns of New Wave of Protests

17:08 GMT 04.10.2022
The country is seeking to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund, as price hikes and food shortages have been causing unrest amid the recent months.
The Tunisian General Labour Union, UGTT, announced on Monday that it can't rech deal with the government on reforming subsidies and publicly owned companies, warning there will be street protests over any "painful" changes.

"When there are painful choices, we will be with our people in the front lines of the struggle and in the streets," UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi said

The country has faced mass protests this year amid conflict between president Kais Saied and the opposition. In July, a referendum was held to expand the presidential powers, however, the opposition boycotted the vote. As a result, the president was backed by 94.6 percent of the referendum participants, but the voter turnout was about 27 percent.
