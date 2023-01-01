International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/giant-meteoroid-will-obliterate-earth-in-28th-century-time-traveler-claims-1105976739.html
'Giant Meteoroid' Will Obliterate Earth in 28th Century, 'Time Traveler' Claims
'Giant Meteoroid' Will Obliterate Earth in 28th Century, 'Time Traveler' Claims
The author of one of the latest doomsday predictions has claimed that humanity will escape Earth's destruction by colonizing Mars. 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-01T13:57+0000
2023-01-01T13:57+0000
viral
earth
destruction
social media
prediction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082629164_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4e3a84ad52e298c36cba46a2b02322.jpg
Apocalyptic predictions are hardly anything new, with doomsayers in various corners of the globe making claims about the impending end of the world since times immemorial.Yet while at least some of these seem to sincerely believe in their prophecies, an announcement made by TikTok user @timetraveler322 about the alleged date of our planet’s demise was apparently made just for laughs.The TikTok video also made a cryptic claim about humanity eventually discovering that it is “not alone” on Mars, even though @timetraveler322 did not elaborate further.The majority of social media users who commented on the video did not seem to believe these claims. Some argued that only the Almighty knows when the world will end while others pointed out that other predictions made by @timetraveler322 turned out to be way off the mark.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/no-the-worlds-not-heading-for-a-nuclear-apocalypse-heres-why-1101734791.html
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082629164_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d08209078fe8350bffb9bafb20b2063f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earth, destruction, social media, prediction
earth, destruction, social media, prediction

'Giant Meteoroid' Will Obliterate Earth in 28th Century, 'Time Traveler' Claims

13:57 GMT 01.01.2023
CC0 / / Apocalypse
Apocalypse - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The author of one of the latest doomsday predictions has claimed that humanity will escape Earth's destruction by colonizing Mars.
Apocalyptic predictions are hardly anything new, with doomsayers in various corners of the globe making claims about the impending end of the world since times immemorial.
Yet while at least some of these seem to sincerely believe in their prophecies, an announcement made by TikTok user @timetraveler322 about the alleged date of our planet’s demise was apparently made just for laughs.
The video’s author, who styles him- or herself a visitor from the distant future, claimed that Earth will be “destroyed” on July 6, 2788, by a “gigantic meteoroid”. However, they went on to allege, humanity will have supposedly colonized Mars by then and thus avoid being wiped out along with its homeworld.
The TikTok video also made a cryptic claim about humanity eventually discovering that it is “not alone” on Mars, even though @timetraveler322 did not elaborate further.
Sampling of recent media reporting on supposed Russian plans to use nuclear weapons. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Sputnik Explains
No, The World's Not Heading For a Nuclear Apocalypse: Here’s Why
11 October 2022, 17:57 GMT
The majority of social media users who commented on the video did not seem to believe these claims. Some argued that only the Almighty knows when the world will end while others pointed out that other predictions made by @timetraveler322 turned out to be way off the mark.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала