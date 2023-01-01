https://sputniknews.com/20230101/colombian-president-announces-ceasefire-with-rebel-groups-until-june-30-1105973294.html

Colombian President Announces Ceasefire With Rebel Groups Until June 30

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Sunday a bilateral ceasefire with the radical left-wing group National Liberation Army (ELN)... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International

"We have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with ELN, the Segunda Marquetalia, the Central General Staff [of FARC], AGC [Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia of Gulf Clan], and the Sierra Nevada Self-Defense Forces from January 1 to June 30, 2023, with the possibility of extending the agreement depending on the progress of the negotiations," Petro said on Twitter.In December, the ELN and FARC announced a ceasefire until January 2 as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with Petro’s government, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.

