Colombian President Announces Ceasefire With Rebel Groups Until June 30
Colombian President Announces Ceasefire With Rebel Groups Until June 30
In December, the ELN and FARC announced a ceasefire until January 2 as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with Petro's government, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Sunday a bilateral ceasefire with the radical left-wing group National Liberation Army (ELN), the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and other rebel groups from January 1 to June 30.
"We have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with ELN, the Segunda Marquetalia, the Central General Staff [of FARC], AGC [Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia of Gulf Clan], and the Sierra Nevada Self-Defense Forces from January 1 to June 30, 2023, with the possibility of extending the agreement depending on the progress of the negotiations," Petro said on Twitter.
In December, the ELN and FARC announced a ceasefire until January 2 as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with Petro’s government, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country
