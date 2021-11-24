Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/un-chief-ex-farc-rebels-need-more-economic-opportunities--1090974707.html
UN Chief: Ex-FARC Rebels Need More Economic Opportunities
UN Chief: Ex-FARC Rebels Need More Economic Opportunities
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of a two-day trip to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T04:08+0000
2021-11-24T04:04+0000
farc
antonio guterres
us
colombia
revolutionary armed forces of colombia
united nations
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090974377_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d749bba1e61e213f12fdde2cd1d063ca.jpg
While visiting the province of Antioquia with Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, the UN Secretary-General called for enhanced effort in expanding economic opportunities for former FARC rebels. Some 13,000 FARC members were demobilized following the signing of the Final Peace Agreement in 2016. The agreement also led to the halting of FARC's role in Colombia's long-term internal conflict, which led to the displacement of more than 1 million people and caused some 260,000 deaths. Guterres also spoke out in support of the indigenous communities of Colombia, declaring that the UN stands with them "in the face of the violence that continues to affect their lives, their customs and their ancestral territories." The secretary-general's remarks come alongside reports that US President Joe Biden's administration intends to remove FARC from its list of terrorist organizations. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not confirm the intent to remove FARC from the list, but did tell reporters on Tuesday that the administration was in talks with Congress regarding forthcoming actions with FARC.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/us-state-dept-to-remove-colombias-farc-from-list-of-terrorist-groups-five-years-since-legalization-1090972795.html
us
colombia
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090974377_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13569dbe827c221b5eb7e78a6e35df02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
farc, antonio guterres, us, colombia, revolutionary armed forces of colombia, united nations, biden administration

UN Chief: Ex-FARC Rebels Need More Economic Opportunities

04:08 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Luisa GonzalezUnited Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press as he arrives in Colombia to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Bogota, Colombia November 22, 2021
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press as he arrives in Colombia to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Bogota, Colombia November 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of a two-day trip to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Final Peace Agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group.
While visiting the province of Antioquia with Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, the UN Secretary-General called for enhanced effort in expanding economic opportunities for former FARC rebels.

"We must redouble efforts to guarantee the sustainability of these projects, with financial and technical support, and land and housing," he said while touring a reintegration camp in the province, as reported by Reuters.

Some 13,000 FARC members were demobilized following the signing of the Final Peace Agreement in 2016.
The agreement also led to the halting of FARC's role in Colombia's long-term internal conflict, which led to the displacement of more than 1 million people and caused some 260,000 deaths.
Guterres also spoke out in support of the indigenous communities of Colombia, declaring that the UN stands with them "in the face of the violence that continues to affect their lives, their customs and their ancestral territories."
The secretary-general's remarks come alongside reports that US President Joe Biden's administration intends to remove FARC from its list of terrorist organizations.
Former rebel commanders and current members of the FARC political party, Pastor Alape, second from left, and Rodrigo Granda, far left with Colombian flag, arrive for a ceremony to apologize to locals for the kidnappings carried out by the FARC over decades in the rural area of Pipiral near Villavicencio, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Ex-combatants and social organizations plan to march to Bogota this weekend to demand the government guarantee their right to life and compliance with the 2016 peace agreement, amid hundreds of subsequent ex-rebel deaths. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
US State Dept. to Remove Colombia’s FARC From List of Terrorist Groups Five Years Since Legalization
01:05 GMT
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not confirm the intent to remove FARC from the list, but did tell reporters on Tuesday that the administration was in talks with Congress regarding forthcoming actions with FARC.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:35 GMTAustralia Designates Entirety of Hezbollah Group as 'Terrorist Organisation'
04:08 GMTUN Chief: Ex-FARC Rebels Need More Economic Opportunities
03:50 GMTOnline Hunt: Pfizer Launches Legal Effort to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation
03:38 GMTBezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation Amid Philanthropic Giving Spree
02:42 GMTFamed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Manchester United
02:20 GMTDollar Tree Stores Change Price Point to $1.25 Due to Inflationary Environment - CEO
02:00 GMTAfghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
01:43 GMTUS-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Base in Syria Missed Intended Target- Spokesman
01:34 GMTRoskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020
01:23 GMTCell Block Super 8
01:05 GMTUS State Dept. to Remove Colombia’s FARC From List of Terrorist Groups Five Years Since Legalization
00:31 GMTBiden Admin Asks Federal Court to Lift the Stay on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Workplaces
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Intercept 'Hostile Targets' Over Homs - State TV
YesterdaySaudi-Led Coalition Launches Second Round of Military Strikes in Yemen - Report
YesterdayUS Energy Stocks Mostly Up on Oil Rally, Despite White House Crude Reserves Release
YesterdayWinter Covid Surge Could Kill 700,000 Europeans by Next Spring, WHO Warns
YesterdayBail for Waukesha Parade Suspect Placed at $5 million as Death Toll Jumps to Six
YesterdayCalifornia’s Newsom Pledges ‘No Sympathy’ for San Francisco Mass Smash-Grab Perpetrators
YesterdayHouse Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
YesterdayJury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence