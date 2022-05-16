https://sputniknews.com/20220516/colombias-last-remaining-rebel-group-declares-ceasefire-for-election-1095556642.html

Colombia’s Last Remaining Rebel Group Declares Ceasefire For Election

Colombia’s Last Remaining Rebel Group Declares Ceasefire For Election

Colombia is the world’s largest exporter of cocaine, and the South American country has been riddled with violence in a complicated conflict lasting over 60... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T23:43+0000

2022-05-16T23:43+0000

2022-05-16T23:43+0000

revolutionary armed forces of colombia (farc)

colombia elections

national army of colombia

colombia

national liberation army (eln)

gustavo petro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090972686_0:200:3157:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e868027125ef901036c343bb26bde1.jpg

The National Liberation Army (ELN) has announced a 10 day ceasefire to allow presidential elections scheduled for May 29 to take place peacefully.The ELN says the ceasefire is in their best interests to foster a “better atmosphere” during the election. Leftist former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro is the favorite to win the election.While ELN will stop taking actions against Colombia’s security forces, the Marxist group stressed that they still reserve the right to defend themselves if attacked. The government has not commented on the ceasefire.Petro will be facing off against right-leaning Federico Gutierrez to determine who will replace President Ivan Duque, whose term will end this year. Duque defeated Petro in the 2018 election.The ELN became Colombia’s last recognized rebel group, after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FRAC) signed a peace treaty with former president Juan Manuel Santos, who had also been in peace discussions with the ELN.Duque ended those discussions after he took office and a car bomb attack targeted a police academy, killing 20 people, with the ELN claiming responsibility.In April, widespread protests gripped the country after Duque put forth a controversial tax bill. Duque eventually withdrew the bill but not before violent police tactics were used against activists. 14 people died and another 98 were injured in the unrest.If neither Petro nor Gutierrez reach 50% of the total vote, a runoff election will be held on June 19. Petro is currently a senator and promised to negotiate with the rebels if he wins the election. He was once a member of the 19th of April Movement (M-19) a left-wing guerrilla group that ceased fighting in 1990.The ELN has roughly 2,500 fighters, mainly along the border with Venezuela. They were formed in 1964 after the Cuban communist revolution.

https://sputniknews.com/20211130/us-revokes-terrorist-designation-for-colombias-farc-1091145880.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220516/evo-morales-urges-bolivia-to-withdraw-from-oas-as-more-presidents-look-to-skip-latin-american-1095531394.html

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

revolutionary armed forces of colombia (farc), colombia elections, national army of colombia, colombia, national liberation army (eln), gustavo petro