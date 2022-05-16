Colombia’s Last Remaining Rebel Group Declares Ceasefire For Election
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraFormer rebel commanders and current members of the FARC political party, Pastor Alape, second from left, and Rodrigo Granda, far left with Colombian flag, arrive for a ceremony to apologize to locals for the kidnappings carried out by the FARC over decades in the rural area of Pipiral near Villavicencio, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Ex-combatants and social organizations plan to march to Bogota this weekend to demand the government guarantee their right to life and compliance with the 2016 peace agreement, amid hundreds of subsequent ex-rebel deaths.
Colombia is the world’s largest exporter of cocaine, and the South American country has been riddled with violence in a complicated conflict lasting over 60 years involving leftist groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels.
The National Liberation Army (ELN) has announced a 10 day ceasefire to allow presidential elections scheduled for May 29 to take place peacefully.
"We are declaring a ceasefire from 0:00 on May 25 until 24:00 on June 3, so that those that want to vote can do so in peace," said the ELN in a statement via France24.
The ELN says the ceasefire is in their best interests to foster a “better atmosphere” during the election. Leftist former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro is the favorite to win the election.
While ELN will stop taking actions against Colombia’s security forces, the Marxist group stressed that they still reserve the right to defend themselves if attacked. The government has not commented on the ceasefire.
30 November 2021, 14:20 GMT
Petro will be facing off against right-leaning Federico Gutierrez to determine who will replace President Ivan Duque, whose term will end this year. Duque defeated Petro in the 2018 election.
The ELN became Colombia’s last recognized rebel group, after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FRAC) signed a peace treaty with former president Juan Manuel Santos, who had also been in peace discussions with the ELN.
Duque ended those discussions after he took office and a car bomb attack targeted a police academy, killing 20 people, with the ELN claiming responsibility.
In April, widespread protests gripped the country after Duque put forth a controversial tax bill. Duque eventually withdrew the bill but not before violent police tactics were used against activists. 14 people died and another 98 were injured in the unrest.
If neither Petro nor Gutierrez reach 50% of the total vote, a runoff election will be held on June 19. Petro is currently a senator and promised to negotiate with the rebels if he wins the election. He was once a member of the 19th of April Movement (M-19) a left-wing guerrilla group that ceased fighting in 1990.
The ELN has roughly 2,500 fighters, mainly along the border with Venezuela. They were formed in 1964 after the Cuban communist revolution.