https://sputniknews.com/20221231/north-koreas-draft-budget-for-next-year-submitted-for-approval--1105943840.html

North Korea’s Draft Budget for Next Year Submitted for Approval

North Korea’s Draft Budget for Next Year Submitted for Approval

North Korea’s Political Bureau has accepted the draft state budget for 2023 during the 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea

2022-12-31T07:51+0000

2022-12-31T07:51+0000

2022-12-31T07:51+0000

military

kim jong-un

pyongyang

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105852343_0:5:1213:687_1920x0_80_0_0_8faed7129215e5fccc9de71ce910bd15.png

The meeting was held on Friday and was chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Political Bureau heard and worked out proposals for amendments and additions to the draft resolution of the 6th plenum of the 8th Central Committee of WPK and developed a draft resolution, according to the report. The Political Bureau also "heard and checked" the draft state budget for 2023 and decided to submit it for approval by the plenum. A number of measures to stimulate the development of key sectors of North Korea’s economy and other issues were also discussed during the Friday meeting. The 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) kicked off on December 26. Kim Jong-un presented a report during the second-day sitting of the plenary meeting, outlining Pyongyang's new goals for strengthening the country's defense in 2023 against the background of escalation on the Korean peninsula.

https://sputniknews.com/20221228/year-of-great-life-and-death-struggle-what-happened-in-the-korean-peninsula-in-2022-1105852488.html

pyongyang

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, kim jong -un, pyongyang