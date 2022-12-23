https://sputniknews.com/20221223/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-towards-sea-of-japan-reports-say-1105721424.html
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan, Reports Say
08:16 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 23.12.2022)
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean military.
The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.
This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles
38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.
The tests come following joint US-South Korea military drills in the region, which Pyongyang harshly criticized. Amid the escalating tensions, Kim Yo-jong, leader Kim Jong-un’s sister and deputy director of the WPK Central Committee, lambasted Seoul as a US “stooge” and “stray dog gnawing at the bone given by the United States”, while South Korean authorities reportedly planned to label North Korea as "enemy"
in a new defense white paper.