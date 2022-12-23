https://sputniknews.com/20221223/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-towards-sea-of-japan-reports-say-1105721424.html

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan, Reports Say

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan, Reports Say

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T08:16+0000

2022-12-23T08:16+0000

2022-12-23T08:33+0000

world

north korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

missile

missile launches

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095045301_0:0:3095:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_6e65eb4f2998d464fb15b782c94a2d42.jpg

The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile. This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.The tests come following joint US-South Korea military drills in the region, which Pyongyang harshly criticized. Amid the escalating tensions, Kim Yo-jong, leader Kim Jong-un’s sister and deputy director of the WPK Central Committee, lambasted Seoul as a US “stooge” and “stray dog gnawing at the bone given by the United States”, while South Korean authorities reportedly planned to label North Korea as "enemy" in a new defense white paper.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea fires ballistic missile towards sea of japan, korean missile launches